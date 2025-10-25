Expert Analysts Log Final Predictions for Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners
In a matchup that has stolen headlines all week, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will take on No. 13 Oklahoma in a "must-win" showdown between a pair of one-loss programs.
After falling to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs last Saturday in Athens, Kiffin and Co. will look to avoid back-to-back losses against a fiery Sooners squad.
"Most disruptive and hardest defense we’ve played in six years. The numbers back that," Kiffin said this week. "They’re No. 1 in the country in a lot of categories.
"Got a combination of really elite, quick, fast players with one of the best defensive coaches in all of football for a long time. They’ve got it really rolling.”
With kickoff inching closer, the final predictions are in with the Rebels looking to pull off a big-time win on the road in Week 9. Which way are the college football analysts leaning?
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Norman (Okla.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-1 (3-1 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners: 6-1 (2-1 SEC)
Josh Pate's Prediction: Rebels Drop A Thriller
“So, all the stock everyone thinks I sold on Oklahoma—I didn’t. It’s just been in my pocket. I’m pulling it all out. Immunity. Give me Oklahoma to win. Give me Oklahoma to cover,” Pate said.
“Seasons are not linear,” Pate added. “Maybe Ole Miss peaked early in the season and maybe their descent started last week. Maybe Oklahoma already dipped and they’re reascending.”
“This feels like a College Football Playoff game. The winner of this one is in it for everything... You were in Athens last week, you’re in Norman this week, and you’re coming off having played 80 plays defensively. You got an Oklahoma team here pretty desperate.”
David Pollack's Take: Oklahoma's Defense Paves Way
“I actually think they do. I think OU wins this football game,” Pollack said. “Them being at home, I think their coverage, because of the pressure, will look different. I do not think the running game, which was abandoned last week by Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin, can be abandoned versus Venables.”
“You cannot do that versus OU. It is going to end badly. I think Oklahoma is going to take care of business this week. I got it 27–17. I actually think Oklahoma is going to roll.”
Joel Klatt's Pick: Sooners Handle Business
“Oklahoma’s favored by 5.5. I did not expect that to happen. I was surprised at this line,” Klatt said. “And I’m sitting there and I’m thinking to myself, a home game with a good defense. Just trust it. Oklahoma 24-21, so here’s what I’m going to do.
“I’m going to take the +5.5 for Ole Miss. I still like that, but I think Oklahoma wins the game 24-21 somehow, some way, because of that leaky defense for Ole Miss. They find a way to win they win it by three. (But I will) take the points for Ole Miss on the road.”
Rece Davis Weighs: Rebels Win on the Road
“I think Ole Miss wins too. I think Ole Miss is better,” Davis said. “And also, Ole Miss has never lost to Oklahoma. This is only the third meeting. Beat them last year.
"The last game Josh Heupel lost as a college football player was against Ole Miss in the Independence Bowl. Deuce McAllister—they lost the last game of what had been the ’99 season, and then 2000, you know, they won the national championship.”
