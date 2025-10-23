Expert Analysts Log Predictions for Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners Matchup
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain in the College Football Playoff race heading into Week 9 with a pivotal matchup against No. 13 Oklahoma up next on the schedule.
In what will be a battle between a pair of Top-15 programs, Kiffin and Co. will go on the road to Norman to close out back-to-back SEC games away from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
After falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens last weekend, the Rebels are eyeing a bounce back win against the Sooners, but a tremendous challenge nears for Kiffin's program.
"[Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables] has done an awesome job whenever he’s led the defense. Every year but one they’ve had Top 10 finishes, which is just a phenomenal job of how hard he gets them to play," Kiffin said on Monday.
"They’ve got great players now that he’s had a couple of years to get these guys in there and get them trained and coached. They’re playing well and better than any defense in the country. Have basically shut everybody down. Phenomenal."
No. 8 Ole Miss and No. 13 Oklahoma are less than 48 hours away from suiting up at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium with college football analysts across America locking in there picks.
Which program has the edge and why?
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Norman (Okla.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-1 (3-1 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners: 6-1 (2-1 SEC)
Josh Pate's Prediction: Rebels Fall on the Road
“So, all the stock everyone thinks I sold on Oklahoma—I didn’t. It’s just been in my pocket. I’m pulling it all out. Immunity. Give me Oklahoma to win. Give me Oklahoma to cover,” Pate said.
“Seasons are not linear,” Pate added. “Maybe Ole Miss peaked early in the season and maybe their descent started last week. Maybe Oklahoma already dipped and they’re reascending.”
“This feels like a College Football Playoff game. The winner of this one is in it for everything... You were in Athens last week, you’re in Norman this week, and you’re coming off having played 80 plays defensively. You got an Oklahoma team here pretty desperate.”
David Pollack's Take: Oklahoma's Home-Field Advantage Paves Way
“I actually think they do. I think OU wins this football game,” Pollack said. “Them being at home, I think their coverage, because of the pressure, will look different. I do not think the running game, which was abandoned last week by Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin, can be abandoned versus Venables.”
“You cannot do that versus OU. It is going to end badly. I think Oklahoma is going to take care of business this week. I got it 27–17. I actually think Oklahoma is going to roll.”
Rece Davis Weighs: Rebels Get It Done
“I think Ole Miss wins too. I think Ole Miss is better,” Davis said. “And also, Ole Miss has never lost to Oklahoma. This is only the third meeting. Beat them last year.
"The last game Josh Heupel lost as a college football player was against Ole Miss in the Independence Bowl. Deuce McAllister—they lost the last game of what had been the ’99 season, and then 2000, you know, they won the national championship.”
