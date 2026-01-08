Expert Analysts Log Final Predictions for Ole Miss Football vs. Miami Hurricanes

The Ole Miss Rebels will square off against Carson Beck and the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday night at State Farm Stadium with a berth to the National Championship Game on the line for both programs.

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are coming off of back-to-back wins over the Tulane Green Wave and Georgia Bulldogs, but the stakes are higher once again with a semifinals clash against the Hurricanes up next on the docket.

For Beck, the Miami signal-caller has a sense of familiarity with the Ole Miss Rebels after squaring off against the program in the past while with Kirby Smart at Georgia.

“There’s some familiarity. I have been playing them last year and the year before,” Beck said on Tuesday. “There’s a couple of guys that were on the team last year. The same defensive coordinator as well.

"As I always say, playing teams, year after year after year, even though you have familiarity with what they can do, you know that they will have some type of changeup and curve ball, and a certain look or do something different off the same look.

"You always have to be prepared for that and go into the game understanding what our game plan is. And at the end of the game, it’s about our execution.”

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Now, as kickoff inches closer in Glendale, the national analysts are locking in final predictions with Ole Miss looking to keep the program's magical run alive in the College Football Playoff.

The Game Information: Fiesta Bowl Matchup

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Miami Hurricanes

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Venue: State Farm Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 13-1 (7-1 SEC)

Miami Hurricanes Record: 12-2 (6-2 ACC)

The Prediction: ESPN SP+ Edition

According to Bill Connelly's ESPN SP+ expert computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels have a slight 2.9-point advantage against the Miami Hurricanes - with the SP+ favoring Golding and Co. The SP+ Projection: Ole Miss 28.1, Miami 25.2

But which team are the national analysts selecting with kickoff inching closer in Glendale? Can the Ole Miss Rebels make history and clinch a National Championship Game berth? Or will Beck and Co. get it done as the favorites?

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The Expert Predictions:

Paul Finebaum... “I’m still a believer in Ole Miss,” Finebaum stated. “Believing in Ole Miss means you have to believe that Trinidad Chambliss is going to be the most impactful player on that field. …

"It’s not a pick that I have a lot of confidence in, but I’m still gonna — I just hate to pick against this team right now, based on what I know about them.

“Maybe some of it is wanting. Because I would really like to see Ole Miss win at all. Just to show the nation what a fraud Lane Kiffin is.”

David Pollack... "At a time where everybody else has gotten seven-on-seven. Play pitchy-pitchy woo-woo. Throw it around the yard. Like, have a quarterback. They've been able to get those big dudes and continue to pop people in the mouth, play old school.

"And it's been unbelievable for them. I think Miami continues and goes to play for a national championship."

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

SEC Rival Emerging as Favorite to Land Ole Miss Football Quarterback Austin Simmons

Join the Community: