Expert Computer Model Logs Prediction for Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave
No. 13 Ole Miss will return to action on Saturday afternoon for a non-conference showdown against the Tulane Green Wave in Week 4.
Lane Kiffin and Co. are riding a three-game winning streak to open the season with the program erupting on offense across the first three weeks.
In Week 3, Ole Miss turned to backup quarterback Trinidad Chambliss to lead the way under center after earning the start as QB1 Austin Simmons nurses an ankle injury.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder shined in his starting debut for the Ole Miss program after accumulating 415 total yards of offense and three touchdown with the Rebels clicking on all cylinders at Vaught Hemingway Stadium to take down SEC foe Arkansas.
Now, Chambliss is in line to earn the start in Week 4 against the Tulane Green Wave.
“There’s a lot of challenges when you play Ole Miss — the schematics of what they do and how they do it,” Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall said in an interview with Rebel Grove. “Their tempo gives you problems, their splits and spacing.
“They’re such a well-coached offense. They’ll give you some open sets and then next play you’ll get a condensed set and some things where you lose a guy with your eyes.
"They do a lot that stress you out defensively. They’ve got good players. Their skill guys are elite. The quarterbacks, both have obvious strengths.”
Now, with game day less than 24 hours away, the early predictions are being logged with updated betting lines being refreshed.
The Game Information: Week 4 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 3-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 4 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -11.5 (-112)
- Tulane: +11.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -440
- Tulane: +340
Total
- Over 61.5 (-105)
- Under 61.5 (-115)
Ole Miss enters the matchup as 11.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring the Rebels in Week 4 against the Green Wave.
The ESPN SP+ Prediction: Ole Miss Handles Business
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels enter Saturday afternoon's matchup against the Tulane Green Wave with a 86 percent of taking home a win.
Kiffin and Co. are 17-point favorites, according to the expert mode, with a final score prediction of 37-20 in the Ole Miss Rebels' favor.
Ole Miss and Tulane will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT at Vaught Hemingway Stadium with both programs eyeing statement victories in Week 4.
