Expert Computer Model Prediction: Ole Miss Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
No. 17 Ole Miss will return to Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Week 3 for the Rebels' SEC clash against Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks.
After opening the 2025 season with back-to-back wins over the Georgia State Panthers and Kentucky Wildcats, the competition level will rise on Saturday night against a fiery Razorbacks offense led by quarterback Taylen Green.
“Really dynamic. First of all, he’s dynamic, you know, athlete from a height, weight, speed standpoint to be able to run like he can, and I don’t think he was fully healthy in our game a year ago," Kiffin said.
"He’s a problem. He’s a lot to deal with and I think kind of similar that way to the South Carolina quarterback, LaNorris Sellers. Here’s two guys that are really hard to game plan for because they’re big and they can throw and run.”
Now, with game day less than 48 hours away, the predictions are rolling in for the Week 3 contest between the pair of SEC foes.
A look into the game information for Week 3, current betting lines and the SP+ expert computer model exact score prediction.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 2-0
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 3 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -7.5 (-115)
- Arkansas: +7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -285
- Arkansas: +230
Total
- Over 61.5 (-108)
- Under 61.5 (-112)
The ESPN FPI Prediction:
The ESPN Football Power Index gives the Ole Miss Rebels a 73.7 percent chance to win on Saturday night against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
After a pair of wins to open the season, the ESPN FPI believes the Rebels will carry their momentum into Week 3.
The SP+ Computer Model Pick: Rebels Get It Done
According to the SP+ expert computer model revealed this week, the Ole Miss Rebels are projected to defeat the Razorbacks by a 10.4-point margin on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
Ole Miss enters the matchup with a 74 percent chance to walk away with an SEC win, according to the SP+, where the computer model predicts a final score of 32-22.
No. 17 Ole Miss will play host to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night in Oxford with kickoff set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.
