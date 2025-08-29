Expert Computer Model Predicts Exact Score of Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia State
Lane Kifin and the Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the Georgia State Panthers on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium to open the 2025 season.
After months of buildup and anticipation, Kiffin and Co. will debut a redesigned roster led by quarterback Austin Simmons preparing for his first career start.
The redshirt-sophomore has the keys to the offense with significant buzz building ahead of the Sunshine State native's debut.
“I’d definitely say I grew to be a better overall leader on and off the field,” Simmons said. “Just doing those minor corrections on the field when we hit adversity.
"I definitely see a lot of progression over time. Definitely managing the offense, driving down the field. Dealing with certain plays that would hold up the tempo. But, it’s been good overall.”
Now, after a full offseason of serving as the Rebels' QB1, Simmons is prepared for game action with a season opening clash against Georgia State roughly 24 hours away.
What are the score predictions heading into Saturday night? We turned to Bill Connelly's SP+ computer model.
The Game Information: Ole Miss vs. Georgia State
Date: Saturday, August 30
Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com/watch
SP+'s Take: Ole Miss Cruises to a Win
Ole Miss will enter Week 1 with a 99 percent chance to win, according to SP+, with Simmons looking to get a victory in his first career start.
The score prediction for next Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium favors the Ole Miss Rebels in a 47-9 win. Kiffin's crew will enter the matchup as 38-point favorites.
Ole Miss will debut a reconstructed roster in Week 1 with all eyes on the Rebels as expectations rise in Oxford.
