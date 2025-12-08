Expert Computer Model Reveals Stunning Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Tulane in CFP

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will square off against the Tulane Green Wave in the program's College Football Playoff debut after the Rebels earned home-field advantage in the first-round.

Pete Golding and Co. will lead the Rebels into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on December 20 with the program entering as significant favorites against a foe they defeated 45-10 during the regular season.

But this time around will have critical components not on the sideline with the Rebels - namely head coach Lane Kiffin after departing for the LSU Tigers gig.

Despite Kiffin and multiple position coaching bolting for Baton Rouge, Golding remains upbeat in the expectations of the Ole Miss program with him in as the new decision-maker.

"I think this is something that this program is going to be the expectation moving forward. That’s something that I’m used to," Golding said.

"That’s something when you invest a lot into programs and you’re aligned from the top down, from the chancellor to the athletic director to the head football coach to a really good growth collective led by Walker Jones and your elite, really good players, this should be the norm."

Now, with Ole Miss' College Football Playoff opponent revealed, all eyes are on the Rebels versus Tulane Green Wave with the early predictions rolling in.

The Game Information: College Football Playoff

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave

Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

TV Channel: TNT

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)

Tulane Green Wave Record: 11-2 (7-1 AAC)

The ESPN SP+ Computer Model:

According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer mode, the Ole Miss Rebels enter as 17.9-point favorites with a 87 percent chance to walk away with a win.

On the other side, the Tulane Green Wave will have a 13 percent chance to win with a final score prediction of 39-21 in the first-round of the College Football Playoff with the Rebels having the edge.

No. 6 Ole Miss and Tulane will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on Dec. 20 with the Rebels hosting at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

