Fiesta Bowl Live Updates: Ole Miss Football vs. Miami Hurricanes in CFP Showdown

No. 6 Ole Miss (13-1, 7-1 SEC) will take the field at State Farm Stadium on Thursday night for a College Football Playoff matchup against Carson Beck and the Miami Hurricanes with the stakes higher than ever.

Pete Golding and Co. enter the Fiesta Bowl clash with back-to-back wins over the Tulane Green Wave and Georgia Bulldogs, but Beck and the Hurricanes present a unique challenge with both programs one win away from clinching a berth to the National Title Game.

“There’s some familiarity. I have been playing them last year and the year before,” Beck said on Tuesday. “There’s a couple of guys that were on the team last year. The same defensive coordinator as well.

"As I always say, playing teams, year after year after year, even though you have familiarity with what they can do, you know that they will have some type of changeup and curve ball, and a certain look or do something different off the same look.

Here's what Pete Golding said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Thursday night at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

What Pete Golding Said: Fiesta Bowl Edition

“But to look at one game in the face, like, all right, I’ve got one week. Yes, I’m tired… Yes, I’m beat up… But I’ve got one week to where if I can do everything I possibly can do to leave out the ‘my bads’ and the ‘wish I would haves’ for one week, to have the opportunity to compete for a championship."

Pregame Updates:

- The final availability report has been revealed and Ole Miss defensive lineman Kam Franklin is good to go after being listed as ‘Questionable’ to start the week.

- Ole Miss running back is a full go on Thursday night in State Farm Stadium after being taken off of the injury report where he had been nursing an upper-body injury this week.

- Ole Miss will utilize the consistent rotation of De'Zhaun Stribling, Cayden Lee, and Harrison Wallace III as the go-to guys on offense for Trinidad Chambliss.

- Miami cornerback Damari Brown will not play against Ole Miss tonight in the College Football Playoff semi-finals. He'd been listed as questionable, but is officially out, according to ESPN.

Live Updates:

First Quarter:

- Ole Miss has won the coin toss and will receive the opening kickoff. Miami will kickoff to begin the Fiesta Bowl with the Rebels set to start the game off with the ball at State Farm Stadium

- Trinidad Chambliss and Co. open the game on a three-and-out after a pair of passing attempts and one carry from Kewan Lacy for two yards. Rebels punt it away to the Hurricanes after the first possession.

- Miami opens the first offensive drive of the game with six quick plays for 24 yards - including a fourth down conversion on a rushing attempt from Mark Fletcher - with the Hurricanes marching into Ole Miss territory on the 40-yard line. (10:54 remaining in the first quarter).

- The Hurricanes strike first in Glendale after a 13 play, 44-yard drive on their opening drive of the game. Carson Beck completes 3-of-4 passes for 17 yards and Miami ultimately drills a 38-yard field goal to cap off the drive.

Score Update: Miami 3, Ole Miss 0

- Miami's defensive front continues wreaking havoc in the backfield with Ole Miss forced into a second three-and-out. Three plays for four yards and Oscar Bird punts it away with Miami taking over on their own 23-yard line.

- Carson Beck and Co. navigate a 7-play, 26-yard drive that results in a punt with the Ole Miss defense stepping up on the second drive. Rebels take over inside their own 25-yard line.

End of 1Q: Miami 3, Ole Miss 0

Second Quarter:

- Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy is shot out of a cannon on the second play of the drive - taking a 73-yard run to the end-zone for the first touchdown of the game. 2-play, 80-yard scoring drive.

Score Update: Ole Miss 7, Ole Miss 0

