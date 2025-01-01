Final Score Predictions: Ole Miss Football vs. Duke in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels are looking to end their season on a high note on Thursday when they take on the Duke Blue Devils in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
A win on Thursday would give Ole Miss its third 10-plus win season in the last four years, a feat that has not been accomplished since 1959, 1960 and 1962 under the leadership of head coach Johnny Vaught. The Rebels enter this game as a multi-score favorite, according to the odds in Vegas, but if bowl season has shown us anything this year, it's that you should expect the unexpected.
Kickoff in the Gator Bowl is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN. Here are final score predictions for the game from the staff at Ole Miss On SI.
Jackson Harris -- Staff Writer
I think the Rebels try and make a statement, and I expect a big game from not only quarterback Jaxson Dart, but also the defensive front. Ole Miss' roster is near full-strength for this game, and Duke is having to rely on multiple new faces at a variety of positions due to departures in the transfer portal.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 42, Duke 17
Billy Kuhl -- Staff Writer
This Ole Miss team has one more chance to prove itself on the field on Thursday. Ole Miss will also have a majority of its starters playing while Duke is missing its starting quarterback and running back. With that being said, the Rebels take a comfortable victory.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 38, Duke 17
Henry Stuart -- Staff Writer
The Rebels cruise to their second-straight 10-plus-win season. The Ole Miss offense puts up over 300 yards from scrimmage, and the defense records three-plus sacks.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 45, Duke 17
Cole Thompson -- Staff Writer
Jaxson Dart isn't going out a loser. The Rebels prove why they were were always the RIGHT 9-3 team to make the College Football Playoff with a statement victory over the Blue Devils. Dart delivers one final time as he says goodbye to Oxford in style.
Sorry Blue Devils, a Dartnado is touching down in Jacksonville to begin 2025.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 38, Duke 13
John Macon Gillespie -- Publisher
Ole Miss should prove to be too much for Duke in this one. The Rebels cruise to their third double-digit-win season in the last four years, and they go into the offseason a winner as they look to reset and give the College Football Playoff another shot in 2025.
Score Prediction: Ole Miss 38, Duke 10