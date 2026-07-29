Five Rebels Who Could Become Household Names This Fall

The 2026 Ole Miss football team enters the season with high expectations after its remarkable 2025 campaign.

The Rebels defeated Tulane in the first round of the College Football Playoff before knocking off the SEC powerhouse Georgia Bulldogs in the second round, eventually falling to the Miami Hurricanes in the national semifinals.

The Rebels will have some unfamiliar faces in 2026, as many members of the 2025 coaching staff left to follow now-LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to Baton Rouge. Following Kiffin's departure, Ole Miss promoted Pete Golding, who served as the team's defensive coordinator during the 2025 season before taking over as head coach for the Rebels' three College Football Playoff games.

Ole Miss returns an incredible amount of talent for the 2026 season. Whether it was retaining key players from last season or adding impact talent through the transfer portal, the Rebels appear poised to be one of the nation's top teams once again.

No. 5 Caleb Odom

Ole Miss Rebels tight end Caleb Odom (4) celebrates his 2-point conversion catch against the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Caleb Odom is poised for a breakout season in 2026. He played well in limited appearances during the 2025 season, including catching a two-point conversion against Miami in the Fiesta Bowl. With his combination of size and athleticism, Odom has already shown flashes of his potential.

With former Rebels tight end Dae'Quan Wright now in the NFL, expect Odom to become an every-down player who will help keep Ole Miss extremely dynamic in both the running and passing game.

No. 4 Deuce Alexander

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (11) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deuce Alexander simply does not get enough credit for what he brought to the Ole Miss offense in 2025. Alexander thrived in what was an extremely talented wide receiver room, consistently making elite plays throughout the season.

Alexander is a tremendous deep-ball threat, and his ability to win 50/50 jump balls makes him an extremely important part of the Rebels' 2026 offensive philosophy of scoring from anywhere on the field.

No. 3 Keaton Thomas

Nov 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas (11) breaks up the pass to UCF Knights tight end Dylan Wade (0) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Golding got his guy when Keaton Thomas arrived in Oxford via the transfer portal from Baylor. The linebacker is likely to be another player who sees nearly every snap on defense for the Rebels in 2026.

Thomas brings valuable experience to the linebacking group, as Ole Miss was desperately searching for a new leader after T.J. Dottery left the Rebels to join LSU. Thomas is a hard-hitting linebacker who will likely take on a leadership role early in the 2026 season.

No. 2 Kam Franklin

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive end Kam Franklin (5) pursues Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kam Franklin is one of the most underrated Rebels heading into the 2026 season. In 2025, Franklin recorded five sacks and 33 solo tackles, proving to be a major contributor to the Ole Miss defense.

Franklin is joined alongside defensive lineman Will Echoles, creating an exciting defensive line duo for the Rebels in 2026. This unit was much better than many expected heading into the 2025 season and could be a major strength for Ole Miss once again.

No. 1 Joenel Aguero

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Joenel Aguero (8) in action against the Austin Peay Governors in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anytime you can add a defensive starter from the Georgia Bulldogs, it is likely a move that will pay off. Joenel Aguero brings a lot of talent and athleticism to the safety position for Ole Miss heading into the 2026 season.

The Rebels desperately need a star in the secondary, and many believe Aguero can become that player for Ole Miss. In 2025, Aguero recorded an interception and 23 solo tackles, showing his ability to make an impact on the defensive side of the ball.

Sign up to our free news letter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.