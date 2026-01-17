Five-Star Ole Miss Football Transfer Signs With SEC Rival in Stunning Departure

Ole Miss Rebels edge rusher Da'Shawn Womack is signing with the Auburn Tigers after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal this week, according to CBS Sports.

Womack signed with the LSU Tigers as the No. 3 rated EDGE in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle, but after a two-year stint in Baton Rouge, made the move to join the Ole Miss Rebels for the 2025 season.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder logged 27 tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble in his lone season under Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels in 2025 prior to hitting the portal once again.

Across Ole Miss' College Football Playoff run, Womack recorded seven total tackles as a critical component along the defensive line.

While with the LSU Tigers throughout the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Womack tallied a total of 23 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and four pass deflections across his freshman and sophomore campaigns.

Now, he's found his third SEC school across what will be four seasons after signing with the Auburn Tigers in a big-time win for first-year head coach Alex Golesh. Womack will enroll immediately with the program after signing this weekend.

Ole Miss has brought in multiple reinforcements via the Transfer Portal after seeing over 15 departures via the free agent market this offseason.

Pete Golding and Co. have attacked the NCAA Transfer Portal market with the program holding the No. 3 rated class in America as it currently stands this offseason.

The Transfer Portal Additions [21]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

