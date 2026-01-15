Ole Miss Football Loses Former Elite Five-Star Prospect to Transfer Portal Market

Ole Miss Rebels edge rusher Da'Shawn Womack intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending one season in Oxford, according to multiple reports.

Womack signed with the LSU Tigers as the No. 3 rated EDGE in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle, but after a two-year stint in Baton Rouge, made the move to join the Ole Miss Rebels for the 2025 season.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder logged 27 tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble in his lone season under Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels in 2025.

Across Ole Miss' College Football Playoff run, Womack recorded seven total tackles as a critical component along the defensive line.

While with the LSU Tigers across the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Womack tallied a total of 23 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and four pass deflections across his freshman and sophomore campaigns.

Now, he's back in the Transfer Portal in search of his third school after a short stint in the Magnolia State in 2025.

BREAKING: Ole Miss EDGE Da’Shawn Womack is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3



He‘s totaled 50 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 4 PD through 3 seasons



The former five-star recruit started his career at LSUhttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/AnoXxxfXcP — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 15, 2026

Ole Miss also lost starting linebacker TJ Dottery to the NCAA Transfer Portal on Thursday with the Rebels seeing a pair of critical defenders departing the program.

Dottery signed with the Clemson Tigers out of high school where he took a redshirt year under Dabo Swinney and Co. across his lone season with the program before transferring to Ole Miss in 2023.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder has served as the "quarterback of the defense" across the last two seasons on the field after taking on an expanded role - calling the plays while wearing the orange sticker on his helmet in 2025.

The Alabama native totaled 98 tackles, including 48 solo, to lead the Rebels in both categories across a massive 2025 campaign for the Rebels amid a College Football Playoff run. He also added two forced fumbles, a pair of pass breakups and 1.5 sacks during the season.

Dottery had his breakout season in 2024 where he logged 76 tackles (42 solo) with a pair of sacks, a forced fumble and a PBU where he's accumulated 90 solo tackles (174 total) across his time in Oxford.

The Departures [16]:

RB Domonique Thomas

QB Austin Simmons

OL PJ Wilkins

WR Winston Watkins, Jr.

LB Jaden Yates

CB Ricky Fletcher

CB Chris Graves

CB Ethan Fields

OL Jude Foster

OL Delano Townsend

EDGE Corey Amos

S TJ Banks

OL Devin Harper

DL Jeffery Rush

LB TJ Dottery

EDGE Da'Shawn Womack

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Gaining Confidence in Landing Top-10 Transfer Portal Wide Receiver

Ole Miss Football Adds Commitment From Prized Oklahoma Sooners Transfer To Haul

Kirk Herbstreit Believes Trinidad Chambliss Has Strong Chance To Get Waiver for 2026, Win Appeal

Join the Community: