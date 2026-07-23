Pete Golding Shows Ole Miss Standards Extend Beyond the Field

Ole Miss football is built on expectations that reach far beyond Saturdays.

While wins and losses will ultimately define Pete Golding's first season as the Rebels' head coach, his message at SEC Media Days made it clear that the foundation of the program starts with something much simpler: character.

Golding impressed those in attendance not just with his composure and confidence, but with the values he emphasized when discussing his players. Even when asked difficult questions, including those surrounding the transition from the previous coaching staff, he consistently redirected the conversation towards kindness, showcasing the culture he wants to build in Oxford.

Every coach has a different philosophy, but some standards are universal. For Golding, success begins long before kickoff, and there are some rules where position doesn’t play a part.

It’s Not All About Talent

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At SEC Media Days football kickoff weekend, Pete Golding shared his No. 1 rule. It might not be the hardest rule, but “the No. 1 rule in our program is to be a good dude.”

“Rule number one in our program is to be a good dude.” 🫡



High praise from @CoachGolding on Trinidad Chambliss, Kewan Lacy, and Will Echoles#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/7G4bEjoYaS — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) July 23, 2026

He goes on to compliment the athletes on the trip with him, Trinidad Chambliss, Kewan Lacy, and Will Echoles, hoping that his two boys at home turn out to be like them. Coaches consistently compliment their players, but to hope your kids turn out like your athletes shows the level of respect Golding has for his athletes.

Ole Miss recruits players based on their passion for the sport and their talent, which is the main focus in selecting the next athlete. However, assessing a player's character is also a crucial factor in the recruitment process.

What Good Men Do?

Ole Miss defensive tackle Will Echoles speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Good men do more than make plays; they curate the culture around them. They bring positivity, affecting those around them and further developing the team.

When new players come in, the roster helps the locker room understand the expectations and the culture that defines Ole Miss. They do not simply teach their peers, but lead by example, and that is exactly why athletes look to Chambliss and Lacy.

Both of those athletes and Echoles are not an anomaly, but a part of a bigger section of the roster of amazing men who showcase their skills, but back it up with their actions.

Where that Rule Leads the Rebels

Ole Miss defensive lineman Will Echoles and running back Kewan Lacy, right, talk during the CFP and Fiesta Bowl Media Day at the JW Marriott Scottsdale | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Golding’s comments also reveal the program he is trying to build. Winning games, competing for championships, and developing NFL talent are all goals, but they are not the foundation of the team. Character is the foundation. The locker room is filled with athletes who hold one another accountable, respect one another, and care about the success of the team before themselves.

This mindset is a rare find in today’s college football; the transfer portal has made roster turnover more common than ever. Ole Miss has welcomed plenty of newcomers in recent years, but the goal has remained the same: to preserve the culture of the program. Veterans like Chambliss, Lacy, and Echoles become more than leaders on Saturdays; they become examples of what Golding expects every day.

As fall camp begins, the media and fans will zoom in on wins and losses, rightfully judging Golding’s success. But if his Media Day appearance was any indication, the Rebels are being led by someone who believes success is off the field.

Golding’s goal is to build great football players, starting with their character; this philosophy can become one of the defining traits of Ole Miss football’s newest era.

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