Florida Gators, Texas A&M Aggies WR Target Raves About Visit To Ole Miss Football

Hendersonville (Tenn.) Beech wide receiver Jeramy Laster Jr. has emerged as a hot commodity on the recruiting scene this offseason with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels monitoring his progression.

Laster has seen multiple Southeastern Conference programs keep close tabs on the Tennessee native as offers pour in this offseason amid a strong rise.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers, Florida State Seminoles, Illinois Fighting Illini, Auburn Tigers, and Indiana Hoosiers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels also threw a hat in the ring with an offer to Laster as the program in Oxford keeps close tabs on the fast-rising pass-catcher after a strong sophomore campaign in 2025.

He recorded 1,528 all-purpose yards while accounting for 18 touchdowns with programs galore keeping tabs on his progression - including Ole Miss.

Now, Laster has checked in with the coaching staff in the Magnolia State after making his way over to campus for an unofficial visit on Wednesday prior to an Auburn Tigers check-in.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish also extended an offer Laster's way in March where he raved about the program in South Bend.

“He (Martin) loved my film and reached back out to my trainer to confirm I had the character and qualities they look for in a student-athlete at University of Notre Dame,” Laster told Rivals. “After that, Coach [Mike] Brown watched my film and really liked what he saw. It had been in the works for a few months, and then they called and officially offered me.

“Coach Brown told me how good of a place Notre Dame is, how he liked my film and how I can do a lot with the ball in my hands. We also talked about family and school — just how everything is right now.”

Now, as Laster Jr. navigates a pivotal offseason in his recruitment, the Ole Miss Rebels are keeping tabs with an offer on the table for the fast-rising prospect out of Tennessee.

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