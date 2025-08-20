Nebraska Cornhuskers, LSU Tigers Transfers Set to Contribute for Ole Miss Football
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels retooled the roster in Oxford this offseason after adding multiple weapons on both sides of the ball via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The Rebels lost significant production from the 2024 season with an emphasis on signing proven pieces via the free agent market across both the winter and spring portal windows.
Once the Transfer Portal was open for business, Kiffin and Co. struck fast after adding a pair of LSU Tiger transfers along with Nebraska Cornhuskers edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen.
Now, the trio of newcomers highlight what has the makings of being a standout portal haul.
What are the first-year Rebels providing the coaching staff in the Magnolia State?
Immediate Impact Newcomers: Transfer Edition
No. 1: LSU Tigers Transfers - Da'Shawn Womack and Sage Ryan
Womack, a former five-star prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle, signed with Brian Kelly's program as a top-five edge rusher in America.
The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder out of Maryland totaled 21 career tackles across his two seasons with LSU along with 2.5 sacks, 5 quarterback hurries and 4 pass breakups.
Now, Womack is ready to make an instant impact with the Rebels after making the move to the Magnolia State.
The junior edge rusher missed some time this offseason with a minor injury, but is back and preparing to take on an expanded role with Ole Miss under defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
"We move around a lot," Womack said. "[Pete Golding] is the best in the game right now, and he can move you all over the field so you can rush the passer. [Golding] is very fun because he buys into everything we do.
"He's always on the field right there screaming at us. He's calling the plays on the field. He's running up and down the sideline with us as we celebrate and stuff."
It'll be a new scheme in Oxford for Womack, but the adjustment has been smooth for the first-year Rebel as he gears up for the upcoming season.
"I'm adapting very well to a new playbook or whatever," Womack said. "Just getting a new install every day, learning the playbook, learn my job and the guys next to me, their jobs to really know what's going on in defense and just dominating every day."
For Ryan, he's carving out a new path in the secondary with Ole Miss after making the move from Baton Rouge to Oxford.
"What brought me to Ole Miss is the family-oriented program. I knew I could come here and be the best me," Ryan said. "Pete Golding himself sold me. I know it's an NFL defense that he runs and that would prepare me for the next level."
Across four seasons in Baton Rouge, Ryan logged 114 tackles, including 6.5 for a loss, with five forced fumbles, 13 pass breakups and one interception.
Ryan is plenty familiar with the SEC, as well as Ole Miss, where he has been in the starting lineup for four consecutive years in games against the Rebels.
Across the offseason, Ryan's experience hasn't been much different—he's still lining up against Ole Miss receivers, now he's just doing it wearing red and blue.
"It is kind of weird. I was talking to one of my buddies about that the other day. Last year going against Cayden Lee, but now I'm going against him but I'm on the same team," Ryan said.
"It's been a smooth journey for me. I don't really think about it like that, I'm just a part of Ole Miss now."
No. 2: Nebraska Cornhusker Transfer - Princewill Umanmielen
The Nebraska Cornhuskers transfer made his way to the Magnolia State this offseason where he's quickly carving out a role within the defense.
Over his two years at Nebraska, Umanmielen registered 35 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Heading into the 2025 season, the veteran will look to help the Rebels recover from the loss of his brother [Princely Umanmielen] to the professional ranks this offseason.
“We’re just taking it game by game and trying to go 1-0, attacking the day,” Umanmielen said this offseason. “Just taking it day by day. Stack days. Got to win every day. Can’t take days off because it’s going to come back and bite me in the a**."
