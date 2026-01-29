Forecasting Ole Miss Football's Starting Offense After Elite Transfer Portal Class
Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have dominated the offseason after assembling a top Transfer Portal Class over two dozen newcomers heading to Oxford.
Once Golding took over the Rebels on Nov. 30, he hit the ground running after capturing consecutive College Football Playoff wins, but he also carried his momentum into the offseason on the recruiting scene.
Ole Miss has since landed the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class headlined by six Top-100 players set to join the roster as it continues reloading.
But there are question marks heading into Spring Camp. Will Ole Miss receive significant snaps from an SEC transfer offensive lineman? Can the Rebels' top wide receiver addition emerge as WR1?
Forecasting the Starters: Newcomers That Can Thrive
Quarterback:
Projected Starter: Trinidad Chambliss
Depth: Deuce Knight, Walker Howard, AJ Maddox
All eyes remain on Trinidad Chambliss amid his waiver process as he fights a legal battle behind the scenes in search of eligibility in 2026. If he's in, Ole Miss' expectations skyrocket. If not, insert Deuce Knight as the future where he looks to get an early start.
Running Back:
Projected Starter: Kewan Lacy
Depth: Joshua Dye, Makhi Frazier, Shekai Mills-Knight OR JT Lindsey
Ole Miss retooled the running back room via the NCAA Transfer Portal in a major way to take the load off of Kewan Lacy in 2026.
From Southern Utah's Joshua Dye - arguably the No. 1 running back in the FCS - to Michigan State's Makhi Frazier, Ole Miss has reloaded this offseason.
Wide Receiver:
WR1: Deuce Alexander, Caleb Cunningham, Samari Reed
WR2: Darrell Gill, Isaiah Spencer, Dillon Alfred
WR3: Johntay Cook, Traylon Ray, Cameron Miller
Ole Miss could roll out a starting unit of Deuce Alexander, Darrell Gill, and Johntay Cook in 2026 with the dynamic trio having an opportunity to shine for Pete Golding and Co.
But the depth of the room is what stands out with Caleb Cunningham looking to take that next step along with the additions of Cameron Miller and Isaiah Spencers via the Transfer Portal.
Tight End:
Projected Starter: Luke Hasz
Depth: Caleb Odom, Michael Smith, Brady Prieskorn, Hayden Bradley
Arkansas Razorbacks transfer Luke Hasz didn't make the impact many expected in 2025 after dealing with an ankle injury across Fall Camo, but all signs point towards a breakout season in 2026.
From there, Caleb Odom and Co. will look to make a difference in the passing game under new offensive coordinator John David Baker.
The Offensive Line:
LT: Terez Davis, Connor Howes, Enoch Wangoy
LG: Delano Townsend, John Wayne Oliver
C: Brycen Sanders, Troy Everett
RG: Patrick Kutas, Carius Curne, John Wayne Oliver
RT: Carius Curne, Connor Howes
Ole Miss will have an embarrassment of riches to work with in the trenches headlined by newcomer Carius Curne - where he can play in multiple spots.
