What Ole Miss Football's Wide Receiver Room Looks Like After Cayden Lee's Transfer

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee has signed with the Missouri Tigers after making the decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal following three seasons in Oxford.

Lee has served as a valuable weapon for the Rebels' offense across the last two seasons where he's totaled over 1,500 yards on 101 receptions with a handful of touchdowns after limited production as a true freshman.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder out of the Peach State signed with the Ole Miss program as a Top-100 wide receiver in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he appeared in 10 games as a rookie.

From there, he took on an integral role within the offense as the lead wide receiver with his most productive season coming in 2024 where he hauled in 57 receptions for 874 yards and two touchdowns on 15.3 yards per catch.

But with Lee out of the picture, Ole Miss will be relying on multiple newcomers to carry the weight in the receiver room - namely Syracuse transfer Darrell Gill Jr.

Nov 23, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. (82) breaks free from Connecticut Huskies defensive back Cam Chadwick (13) after making a catch in the first quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Gill checks in as the No. 6 rated wide receiver in this year's NCAA Transfer Portal cycle with the Rebels landing the Top-30 overall free agent this month.

After spending three seasons with the Orange, Gill made the move to hit the Transfer Portal with one season of eligibility remaining as multiple SEC schools piqued his interest - namely Ole Miss and Kentucky.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder out of the Lone Star State signed with the Syracuse program as an unranked prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he quickly blossomed into a top wideout at the collegiate level.

This past season, Gill appeared in all 12 games for his ACC program - finishing with 32 catches for 506 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.

It marked the second consecutive season that he eclipsed the 500-yard mark after posting 570 yards a year ago as a sophomore.

Dec 27, 2024; San Diego, CA, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. (82) celebrates after catching the ball against Washington State Cougars during the second half at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Now, he'll headline a redesigned receiving corps in 2026, but what could the rotation look like?

Wide Receiver: Projected Depth Chart

WR1: Deuce Alexander, Caleb Cunningham, Samari Reed

WR2: Darrell Gill, Isaiah Spencer, Dillon Alfred

WR3: Johntay Cook, Traylon Ray, Cameron Miller

Ole Miss could roll out a starting unit of Deuce Alexander, Darrell Gill, and Johntay Cook in 2026 with the dynamic trio having an opportunity to shine for Pete Golding and Co.

But the depth of the room is what stands out with Caleb Cunningham looking to take that next step along with the additions of Cameron Miller and Isaiah Spencers via the Transfer Portal.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football's Transfer Portal Class Reaches New Heights After Latest Addition

Ole Miss Football Enters Race for Prized LSU Tigers, USC Trojans Priority Target

'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Join the Community: