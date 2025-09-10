Former Alabama Crimson Tide Quarterback 'Disappointed' in Austin Simmons Performance
No. 17 Ole Miss will enter Week 3 against the Arkansas Razorbacks with an unblemished record after back-to-back wins to open the 2025 season.
Lane Kiffin and Co. are 2-0 following a pair of victories, but one of the main headlines has been redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons as he takes control as a first-year starter.
Across his first two games as the starter in Oxford, Simmons is 33-for-55 passing with 576 yards through the air with three touchdowns and four interceptions.
Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron was "disappointed" in Simmons' SEC debut as a starting quarterback following his Week 2 performance at Kentucky.
"I was disappointed in Austin just being so inaccurate," McCarron said via McCready and Siskey. "I thought he would be a lot more accurate with the football. The kid can absolutely spin it. There's not a throw he can't make.
"One thing that worries me about his throwing mechanics -- he has a long, long release. It's not as bad as a (former Florida and NFL quarterback Tim) Tebow, but it's baseball. It's a pitching throwing mechanic where he gets true opposite and equal separation. But with a football, he gets so much (separation) where it's hard.
"You look at all the great quarterbacks in the NFL the last 50 years, a lot of them are quick and everything's to this point. You have some who are able, but this to this point (showing the loading mechanism to the release point mechanics) for a quarterback has to be extremely fast."
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has remained impressed with his young signal-caller across the offseason and into the regular season as he works through growing pains.
“I think, and usually coming back home, I’ll say again, that was his first road start, and we have high expectations for our players, but, you know, first road starts in any level, including NFL, guys sometimes struggle early," Kiffin said.
"I think coming back home would be good and want him to take care of the ball, and not feel rushed when it’s not there. There were times in that game early I felt like because they were getting beat on some good rushes early, he started to feel that even when it wasn’t there. So, just calming him down.”
Now, Simmons will look to settle in during the program's Week 3 clash against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Vaught Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT on Saturday.
