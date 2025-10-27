The Grove Report

Former Heisman Trophy Winner Makes Prediction on Lane Kiffin's Future Amid Rumors

Kiffin remains a hot commodity on the coaching carousel, linked to multiple available SEC gigs.

Zack Nagy

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to an official during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to an official during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin remains in headlines this week with the college football coaching carousel heating up this fall.

Kiffin has guided the Magnolia State program to a 7-1 start in 2025 with a path to the College Football Playoff becoming clearer after taking down No. 13 Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman.

With a hot start for Kiffin and the Rebels, the Ole Miss decision-maker now finds himself as the top candidate for multiple head coaching gigs as the coaching carousel ramps up.

Last week, Florida relieved head coach Billy Napier of his duties in Gainesville after another sluggish start to the season as he navigated his fourth year as the shot-caller.

Across four seasons in the Sunshine State, Napier compiled a 22-23 record as the decision-maker of the program with change being made Sunday afternoon.

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Lane Kiffin.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Now, speculation surrounding which head coach will take over for the Florida Gators has begun heating up with Ole Miss Rebels' Lane Kiffin receiving as much publicity as anyone.

But there's a new gig available following the news of the LSU Tigers firing Brian Kelly on Sunday night amid a 5-3 start to the 2025 season.

Kelly departs the Bayou State with a 34-14 record across four seasons with the program unable to get over the hump and reach the College Football Playoff during his tenure.

“When Coach Kelly arrived at LSU four years ago, we had high hopes that he would lead us to multiple SEC and national championships during his time in Baton Rouge,” LSU AD Scott Woodward said.

“Ultimately, the success at the level that LSU demands simply did not materialize, and I made the decision to make a change after last night’s game.

LSU Tigers Football: Brian Kelly.
Tigers Head Coach Brian Kelly, LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. October 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. / SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I am grateful for the ongoing consultations and support of the LSU Board of Supervisors and Interim President Matt Lee in this decision. We wish Coach Kelly and his family the very best in their future endeavors. We will continue to negotiate his separation and will work toward a path that is better for both parties.”

Kiffin immediately moves to the top of the list for the LSU Tigers where he now finds himself as a key target for both SEC openings: LSU and Florida.

Former Heisman Trophy winner, and NFL quarterback Matt Leinart, believes Kiffin will depart Oxford this offseason and take either the LSU or Florida gigs.

Kiffin remains at the forefront of the coaching carousel conversation with programs across America circling the Ole Miss Rebels decision-maker as their go-to guy.

Now, as he looks to lead his program to a College Football Playoff berth, the future remains uncertain for Kiffin in Oxford.

More Ole Miss News:

Instant Takeaways: Ole Miss Football Takes Down Oklahoma Sooners in 34-26 Win

Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'

Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

Home/Football