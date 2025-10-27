Former Heisman Trophy Winner Makes Prediction on Lane Kiffin's Future Amid Rumors
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin remains in headlines this week with the college football coaching carousel heating up this fall.
Kiffin has guided the Magnolia State program to a 7-1 start in 2025 with a path to the College Football Playoff becoming clearer after taking down No. 13 Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman.
With a hot start for Kiffin and the Rebels, the Ole Miss decision-maker now finds himself as the top candidate for multiple head coaching gigs as the coaching carousel ramps up.
Last week, Florida relieved head coach Billy Napier of his duties in Gainesville after another sluggish start to the season as he navigated his fourth year as the shot-caller.
Across four seasons in the Sunshine State, Napier compiled a 22-23 record as the decision-maker of the program with change being made Sunday afternoon.
Now, speculation surrounding which head coach will take over for the Florida Gators has begun heating up with Ole Miss Rebels' Lane Kiffin receiving as much publicity as anyone.
But there's a new gig available following the news of the LSU Tigers firing Brian Kelly on Sunday night amid a 5-3 start to the 2025 season.
Kelly departs the Bayou State with a 34-14 record across four seasons with the program unable to get over the hump and reach the College Football Playoff during his tenure.
“When Coach Kelly arrived at LSU four years ago, we had high hopes that he would lead us to multiple SEC and national championships during his time in Baton Rouge,” LSU AD Scott Woodward said.
“Ultimately, the success at the level that LSU demands simply did not materialize, and I made the decision to make a change after last night’s game.
"I am grateful for the ongoing consultations and support of the LSU Board of Supervisors and Interim President Matt Lee in this decision. We wish Coach Kelly and his family the very best in their future endeavors. We will continue to negotiate his separation and will work toward a path that is better for both parties.”
Kiffin immediately moves to the top of the list for the LSU Tigers where he now finds himself as a key target for both SEC openings: LSU and Florida.
Former Heisman Trophy winner, and NFL quarterback Matt Leinart, believes Kiffin will depart Oxford this offseason and take either the LSU or Florida gigs.
Kiffin remains at the forefront of the coaching carousel conversation with programs across America circling the Ole Miss Rebels decision-maker as their go-to guy.
Now, as he looks to lead his program to a College Football Playoff berth, the future remains uncertain for Kiffin in Oxford.
