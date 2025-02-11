Former Ole Miss DB Jadon Canady Announces Transfer Destination
The Ole Miss Rebels have added a lot of pieces out of the football transfer portal this offseason, but like most programs in America, they have seen a fair share of players leave the team through the same method.
One of those departing players is defensive back Jadon Canady, and according to reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, the former Rebel has announced his transfer destination. Canady is set to join the roster of the Oregon Ducks in the 2025 season.
Oregon was one of the top teams in the country in 2024, finishing the year with a record of 13-1 and winning the Big Ten Championship en route to a College Football Playoff berth. The Ducks' lone loss came in the Rose Bowl CFP Quarterfinal game against Ohio State who would eventually go on to win the national championship.
Canady previously suited up for the Tulane Green Wave before joining Ole Miss prior to the 2023 season. The safety out of Jacksonville, Florida, registered 38 total tackles (21 solo) this season and was also credited with 11 passes defended. In the 2023 campaign, he played less of a role in the secondary, recording two tackles in a season where he was granted a redshirt.
In total throughout his four year career, Canady has tallied 115 total tackles and two interceptions, both of which came in 2021 with Tulane.
Canady was a mainstay in the Ole Miss secondary in 2024, but the Rebels have done some work in the portal to alleviate his departure, adding names like Antonio Kite, Sage Ryan, Jaylon Braxton and others from the transfer market in an effort to rebuild a secondary that is losing a lot of talent to the NFL outside of Canady's decision.