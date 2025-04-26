Former Ole Miss Football Defensive Lineman Reveals Transfer Destination to ACC School
Ole Miss defensive lineman Akelo Stone revealed his intentions to depart Oxford in April after a two-year stint with the Rebels.
Stone, who initially joined Lane Kiffin's program after three seasons with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, appeared in 11 games for the Rebels in 2024.
After double-digit appearances, Stone finished the season with 15 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one quarterback hurry and a pass breakup last season.
With the Ole Miss defensive line undergoing an overhaul this offseason, the expectation was that Stone would see significant playing time.
The Rebels have lost their entire starting unit up front in Walter Nolen (defensive tackle), Princely Umanmielen (EDGE) and Jared Ivey (defensive end) all departing for the 2025 NFL Draft. The trio remains high on NFL Big Boards.
Stone played 286 snaps for the Rebels while taking reps with both the defensive unit and the special teams unit throughout his time with Ole Miss.
He wrapped up his stint in Oxford with 27 total tackles (12 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and a pass breakup across two seasons.
Now, he's made his decision. Stone will make a return to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for his final season of eligibility.
After three seasons in the Peach State prior to a pair of seasons with Ole Miss, Stone has committed to return back to Georgia Tech. He will be exercising his sixth season of eligibility at his next destination.
For the Rebels, the program reeled in a pair of Top-10 transfers at defensive line with LSU's Da'Shawn Womack and Nebraska's Princewill Umanmielen signing with the program during the winter window of the NCAA Transfer Portal.
“This Ole Miss team coming up, I think the coaches did a great job of filling in the positions that were needed,” Princely Umanmielen said at Ole Miss' Pro Day. “Like me, I left the d-line, had a lot of guys leave, and I feel like (defensive line) coach (Randall) Joyner and (assistant) coach Lou (Spanos) did a good job of just reloading that room.
“We didn’t have a drop-off at quarterback. Austin Simmons is a great quarterback. I think they’ll have a great season next year.”
Kiffin and Co. wrapped up Spring Camp last Saturday in Oxford with the Rebels now utilizing the NCAA Transfer Portal to reconstruct the roster for the 2025 season.
