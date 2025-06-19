Former Ole Miss Football Quarterback Jaxson Dart Turning Heads With New York Giants
Former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart continues making his presence felt in New York after being selected with pick No. 25 in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Giants.
Dart, who rewrote the record books during his time with the Rebels in Oxford, has stolen headlines during his short time in New York to this point.
The coveted signal-caller threw for over 4200 yards, 29 touchdowns and 6 interceptions during the 2024 season while leading Ole Miss to a 10-3 record, a win in the Gator Bowl, and a No. 11 AP Poll finish.
The Rebels also earned back-to-back 10+ win seasons for the first time since 1959-1960, and have a winning percentage of 74.36% dating back to 2022, Dart's first season in Oxford.
Now, he's transitioning well to life in the National Football League as he goes through his first offseason at the professional level.
"He's done excellent picking up information. It's really good to have Russ and Jameis. All the adjustments that take place with the calls, he's fit right in with those guys. He's smart, he's aggressive with the football — which I like," Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday.
"The true test will be once we start with live hitting and preseason games. But he's progressed since he's been here to where he's made good improvement."
Dart's new quarterbacks coach, Shea Tierney echoed the same sentiment when discussing his newest weapon.
"It's impressive to see the last couple of weeks to see how (Dart’s) prepared and made the transition to being a pro. We thought that about him, but he's done a really good job of coming in here and understanding what he's gotta do to make himself a pro and approaching it the right way,” Tierney said.
The youngster is navigating his way up the depth chart in New York while working under veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this offseason.
He's taken snaps with the threes but has received opportunities with the first-team as well.
"Well, it's good to get him in with the ones. There's usually a level of anxiety at times for young players when they get thrown into the mix," Daboll told reporters. "It's not exactly planned in terms of he's getting reps there. Sometimes we'll just say 'get in there.'
"Then he's calling plays in front of veterans that have done it at a high level. I think that's important. Or put him with the threes for a while where he's got to kind of instruct some other guys that are asking questions about things...And just try to get him as many different situations as you can."
Dart and Co. continue working through OTA's with the Giants navigating a critical offseason in New York.
