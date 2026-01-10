Ole Miss Football Lands Commitment From Prized Florida State Seminoles Transfer

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Edwin Joseph has committed to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels after a recent visit to Oxford, he revealed via social media on Saturday.

Joseph checks in as the No. 4 rated safety in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Golding and Co. locking in the prized defender to the program's 2026 roster.

The 6-foot, 201-pounder signed with the Florida State Seminoles as one of the top two-way prospects in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle - eventually playing safety at the collegiate level.

Across his true freshman campaign, Joseph would take a redshirt year after suiting up in four games for the Seminoles.

Fast forward to his redshirt-freshman and sophomore campaigns and the Florida native became a consistent piece in the defensive backfield - suiting up in 28 total games in Tallahassee.

During his stint under Mike Norvell, he had 51 total tackles, 7.0 tackles for a loss, and 1.5 sacks. He would also snag four interceptions and defend nine passes.

Now, after a strong 2025 campaign for Joseph, he's hit the Transfer Portal market with Golding and Co. securing his services amid a heavy pursuit as the staff prioritized the ACC defensive back.

Ole Miss is cruising in the Transfer Portal with a myriad of newcomers set to join the roster this offseason.

The Transfer Signees:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Chris Jones – Southern Mississippi (LB)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Ole Miss is also gaining steam in the quarterback market with a pair of visitors this weekend as Florida's DJ Lagway and Auburn signal-caller Deuce Knight arrive in Oxford for multi-day stays.

Lagway checks in as a Top-10 signal-caller in the NCAA Transfer Portal after electing to depart Gainesville after two seasons with the program.

The sophomore quarterback signed with the Florida program as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in America after Billy Napier and Co. locked in his services in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, but a coaching change in the Sunshine State has Lagway pivoting.

The 6-foot-3, 247-pounder is coming off of a challenging season with the Florida Gators after dealing with multiple injuries across the year - completing 63 percent of his passes while throwing for 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on a Gators squad that struggled mightily.

Despite a verbal commitment to Baylor on Tuesday, Lagway continues evaluating options with the Ole Miss staff intensifying its pursuit.

