Ole Miss Football Cornerback, Promising Veteran Entering Transfer Portal Market

Ole Miss Rebels cornerback Ricky Fletcher intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and depart Oxford after spending one season with the program, according to multiple reports.

Fletcher signed with the Rebels last offseason after a stint at South Alabama prior to missing the 2024 season due to the injury bug.

The 6-foot-3, 197-pounder finished with 36 tackles and 12 pass breakups after starting in all 13 games for the Jaguars - emerging as one of the top cornerbacks in the Sun Belt Conference with South Alabama.

Fletcher spent one season with the Ole Miss Rebels in 2025 where he tallied 11 total tackles and a pair of pass breakups across eight games. This came after playing the first two years of his career at South Alabama.

Now, the promising veteran cornerback will head elsewhere for a fresh start after entering the Transfer Portal on Saturday.

Ole Miss has now seen two departures since the College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Miami with four total players hitting the portal.

Ole Miss Rebels true freshman wide receiver Winston Watkins will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Oxford, he revealed via social media on Friday.

Watkins signed to Lane Kiffin and the Rebels as a Top-50 wideout in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle and a Top-300 overall prospect - selecting Ole Miss over the likes of the Ohio State Buckyes, Miami Hurricanes, Florida State Seminoles, and South Carolina Gamecocks, among others.

In his lone season with the Rebels, Watkins recorded 26 catches for 373 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, he notched 21 rushing yards on five carries.

“Winn has been great,” Ole Miss junior wide receiver Harrison Wallace III said. “You don’t really see a lot of young guys come in with the mentality that he has — just coming in and making it hard to keep him off the field. Just making plays day in and day out. You know what you’re going to get out of him every day. So, really proud of him, and he’s going to be a great player.”

Now, he departs Oxford with all signs pointing towards a reunion with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers, sources indicate to Ole Miss Rebels On SI.

