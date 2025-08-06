Fox Sports' Joel Klatt Calls Ole Miss Football a 'Wild Card' Heading Into 2025 Season
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue working through the final phase of the offseason in Oxford (Miss.) with the 2025 season inching closer.
After reconstructing the roster this offseason, Kiffin and Co. have mixed expectations heading into the upcoming season.
The Rebels came in at No. 15 in the Preseason Coaches Poll, but multiple analysts have the Ole Miss program as a fringe Top-25 program.
That includes Fox Sports' Joel Klatt after revealing his early Top-25.
Ole Miss will be replacing significant production from a season ago with Klatt citing the lack of returning pieces from last season being the reasoning behind his prediction.
Klatt hopped on The Joel Klatt Show to describe why he has the Ole Miss Rebels sitting at No. 21 in his preseason poll.
“So, here’s a wild card for me,” Klatt said. “Ole Miss. I think Ole Miss is going to be really good. Do I know that? No. Do I trust in that? Meh. They’ve got to replace a lot.”
Ole Miss wrapped up the 2024 season at No. 14 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, No. 11 in the final AP Poll and No. 13 in the final coaches poll after a stellar season from Jaxson Dart.
But it's a new era in Oxford.
“Lane’s done an unbelievable job there. I think Lane Kiffin is one of the best coaches in college football. I really do. He’s a great follow on Twitter. Lane and I had that little back and forth there in the Playoff time. Here’s the best part about it,” Klatt said.
“Lane’s awesome. He and I have texted since. Like, he doesn’t take it personal. He understands. Lane Kiffin is so good for college football. So good for college football. He’s won double-digit games in back-to-back seasons now at Ole Miss.
"That’s the first time that’s happened in Oxford in over 60 years. So, he’s producing. It’s not all just the tweets.”
From a production perspective, the Ole Miss program will be replacing several key components from the 2025 season with Klatt detailing that.
“Regardless, Ole Miss has to replace a lot of talent from last year. We know that. Jaxson Dart, first round quarterback. They’re going to turn to Austin Simmons. I think he’s a good player. Do I know that? Ehh, no. I don’t,” Klatt said.
“But I think he’s a really good player. Lane always replenishes the roster with an active portal season, which he has done for reinforcements.”
Now, all eyes are on the Rebels with the Fox Sports analyst placing Ole Miss at No. 21 in his preseason poll.
“So, I am gonna go with Ole Miss at 21. Do I know this is going to happen for Ole Miss? No,” Klatt said.
“But like I said, Lane’s a great coach. It’s a quarterback-friendly offense. I think Simmons is a good player. So, I’m going to stick them at 21.”
