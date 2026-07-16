Full Ole Miss Fall Camp Schedule: Dates, Practice Times, Everything Fans Need to Know
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The Ole Miss Rebels are around 50 days away from the kickoff, meaning it is almost officially time for fall camp.
With SEC Media Days on the horizon on July 22 in Tampa, this pulls the attention to Pete Golding’s first season, as the Rebels prepare for what is believed to be a College Football Playoff-level season.
While Ole Miss has not publicly released the date or a day-to-day practice itinerary, fall camp is expected to begin early August, ahead of the Rebels’ trip to Nashville for the Music City Kickoff against Louisville.
This article will be updated as more official practice dates become available.
Expected Start of Fall Camp
As Golding’s inaugural season kicks off, the players are expected in town in early August and will start camp shortly after. The camp will take place at the Manning Center Practice Fields and Indoor Practice Facility.
July 22: SEC Media Days, where Pete Golding, Kewan Lacy, Trinidad Chambliss, and Will Echoles will be in attendance
Early August: Fall camp begins
Mid-August: Expected Start for Preseason Scrimmages
Late August: Final camp practices before game week preparation
September 6: Season opener against Louisville in the Tennessee Titans Stadium
The Anticipated Practice Schedule
Once again, the Rebels have not officially announced their schedule; based on years past, it should follow a similar pattern.
Day-to-day consists of morning meetings, walkthroughs, afternoon or evening practices, position meetings, recovery sessions, and film study.
Per NCAA regulations, the first practices begin with helmets, then shells, and finally pads for acclimatization.
Week One
- Helmets only
- Conditioning
- Installation of offense and defense
- Evaluation of newcomers
Week Two
- Shells and full pads
- More live contact
- Position battles increase
- First scrimmage
Week Three
- Second scrimmage
- Situational football
- Highlighting Special Teams
- Depth Chart begins to mold
Final Week Before Louisville
- Shorter practices
- Game-like preparation
- Scout team assignments
- Deciding final roster
What Fans Should Watch Throughout Camp
As the Rebels gear up for the season, outside of wins and losses, Rebel Nation should keep an eye on:
- How quickly Ole Miss’ transfers fit into the established roster.
- Defensive depth behind the starting set.
- How well the offensive line develops contingency.
- What incoming freshmen get first-team reps.
- Injury updates as the Rebels head into the season.
Will Practices Be Open to the Media?
In past years, the Rebels have traditionally kept fall camp practices closed to the public and media, but they do have select moments for viewing periods and post-practice interviews.
The athletic department typically reveals any open sessions or media opportunities closer to the camp date.
As Ole Miss aims for another playoff-caliber season, all practices in August will shape the team that competes against Charlotte and LSU at home. A fall practice can make or break the season at hand
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Caroline Dardeau is a Journalism Student at the University of Mississippi, who served this past year as the Sports Producer for the Student Media Center. An avid sports fan, Dardeau has covered all Rebel sports, including Playoff games, SEC tournaments, and games across campus, aiming to find the athlete’s story outside of statistics. As a born and raised southerner, the SEC “just means more” to her and sports are an essential asset to her life.Follow cecedardeau