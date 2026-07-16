Full Ole Miss Fall Camp Schedule: Dates, Practice Times, Everything Fans Need to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels are around 50 days away from the kickoff, meaning it is almost officially time for fall camp.

With SEC Media Days on the horizon on July 22 in Tampa, this pulls the attention to Pete Golding’s first season, as the Rebels prepare for what is believed to be a College Football Playoff-level season.

While Ole Miss has not publicly released the date or a day-to-day practice itinerary, fall camp is expected to begin early August, ahead of the Rebels’ trip to Nashville for the Music City Kickoff against Louisville.

This article will be updated as more official practice dates become available.

Expected Start of Fall Camp

Ole Miss Head Coach Pete Golding is seen before the Ole Miss vs. Tulane College Football Playoff game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As Golding’s inaugural season kicks off, the players are expected in town in early August and will start camp shortly after. The camp will take place at the Manning Center Practice Fields and Indoor Practice Facility.

July 22: SEC Media Days, where Pete Golding, Kewan Lacy, Trinidad Chambliss, and Will Echoles will be in attendance

Early August: Fall camp begins

Mid-August: Expected Start for Preseason Scrimmages

Late August: Final camp practices before game week preparation

September 6: Season opener against Louisville in the Tennessee Titans Stadium

The Anticipated Practice Schedule

Once again, the Rebels have not officially announced their schedule; based on years past, it should follow a similar pattern.

Suntarine Perkins runs through a drill during Ole Miss football practice in Oxford, Miss. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Day-to-day consists of morning meetings, walkthroughs, afternoon or evening practices, position meetings, recovery sessions, and film study.

Per NCAA regulations, the first practices begin with helmets, then shells, and finally pads for acclimatization.

Week One

Helmets only

Conditioning

Installation of offense and defense

Evaluation of newcomers

Week Two

Shells and full pads

More live contact

Position battles increase

First scrimmage

Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris catches a pass during football practice in Oxford, Miss | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Week Three

Second scrimmage

Situational football

Highlighting Special Teams

Depth Chart begins to mold

Final Week Before Louisville

Shorter practices

Game-like preparation

Scout team assignments

Deciding final roster

What Fans Should Watch Throughout Camp

As the Rebels gear up for the season, outside of wins and losses, Rebel Nation should keep an eye on:

Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding signals during football practice in Oxford, Miss. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

- How quickly Ole Miss’ transfers fit into the established roster.

- Defensive depth behind the starting set.

- How well the offensive line develops contingency.

- What incoming freshmen get first-team reps.

- Injury updates as the Rebels head into the season.

Will Practices Be Open to the Media?

In past years, the Rebels have traditionally kept fall camp practices closed to the public and media, but they do have select moments for viewing periods and post-practice interviews.

The athletic department typically reveals any open sessions or media opportunities closer to the camp date.

Quarterback Austin Simmons throws a pass at Ole Miss football practice in Oxford, Miss. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As Ole Miss aims for another playoff-caliber season, all practices in August will shape the team that competes against Charlotte and LSU at home. A fall practice can make or break the season at hand

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