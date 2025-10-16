Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Starter Expected to Miss Ole Miss Rebels Matchup in Week 8
No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will enter Saturday's matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs healthy with the initial SEC Availability Report being revealed on Wednesday.
Lane Kiffin and Co. have seen the Rebels navigate a strong start to the season with the program heading into Week 8 with an unblemished record.
But a significant challenge is on the docket this weekend at Sanford Stadium with ESPN College GameDay set to be in Athens.
"I think our guys are really excited for this opportunity. This isn’t coach-speak, it’s facts, this is the elite program in college football with the top coach [Kirby Smart] in college football," Kiffin said.
"Continues to win at an unbelievable rate, especially nowadays with how challenging it is with our conference and NIL. Shoot, the last five years they’re 28-1 at home with their last loss just coming to Alabama and 51-3 overall. Two Alabama regular-season losses and then our Ole Miss game [last year]."
With kickoff just days away, the initial SEC Availability Report has been revealed with the Georgia Bulldogs set to be without a defensive starter.
A look into the first Availability Report of the week.
The Availability Report: Week 8
Ole Miss Rebels:
RB Logan Diggs (QUESTIONABLE)
S Ladarian Clardy (QUESTIONABLE)
WR Devin Price (QUESTIONABLE)
Georgia Bulldogs
TE Ethan Barbour (OUT)
WR Talyn Taylor (OUT)
DB Kyron Jones (OUT)
OL Malachi Toliver (OUT)
WR Thomas Blackshear (OUT)
OL Earnest Greene III (PROBABLE)
OL Juan Gaston (PROBABLE)
Lane Kiffin's Take: Kirby Smart is the Top Coach in College Football
"Kirby’s done a good job for a while with his teams. Even if you go back to Alabama last year, how that game started and then their comeback. I think, you know, he just does a really good job of, even as you watch him coach on the sidelines, you can’t really tell what the score is.
"He’s so into it and his teams play that way. And they overcame the adversity of playing in one of the hardest night places to play in Auburn just last Saturday. So, they do a really, rally good job of not panicking."
