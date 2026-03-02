Georgia Bulldogs Predicted To Land Commitment From Prized Ole Miss Football Target

Fort Worth (Tex.) North Crowley four-star cornerback Jerry Outhouse has blossomed into one of America's top defensive backs with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels in pursuit of the Lone Star State prospect.

Outhouse checks in as the No. 15 cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple Southeastern Conference programs entering the race for his commitment across his time on the prep scene.

The 6-foot, 175-pounder out of Texas has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Oklahoma Sooners, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others.

Outhouse emerged as a national recruit across the 2024 season where he posted 44 tackles and six interceptions as a sophmore in the Lone Star State.

From there, the four-star defensive back - who has thrived as both a safety and cornerback - leveled up as a junior with the top programs in America battling for his pledge.

That includes Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program hosting Outhouse on a visit to Oxford last fall amid a significant push for the talented defender.

Courtesy of Jerry Outhouse via X.

Now, a commitment date has been set with Outhouse just days away from going public with a decision on March 6.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs appear to have all the momentum heading into a decision with Rivals' Steve Wiltfong and Co. logging predictions for Outhouse to land with the SEC program when he makes his decision public.

Ole Miss has prioritized multiple defensive backs in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the coaching staff in Oxford casting a wide net heading into a pivotal offseason.

One Target to Know: Ai'King Hall

Dothan (Ala.) cornerback Ai'King Hall is in the midst of a pivotal offseason stretch in his recruitment with multiple Southeastern Conference schools battling for his commitment.

Hall checks in as a Top-10 cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs entering the race as he emerges as one of the fastest-rising prospects in America.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among several others, as his recruitment explodes.

"Hall is a versatile athlete and plays wide receiver in addition to playing cornerback. He had a pick-six during his junior season and is a threat to take any interception to the house," UGA Wire wrote of Hall's game.

"Hall does a great job of breaking on the football and has great quickness. Hall is a willing contributor on special teams and also serves as a kickoff returner for his high school."

