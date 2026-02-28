Ole Miss Football 'Making a Run' at Coveted Georgia Bulldogs Wide Receiver Commit

Pearland (Tex.) Shadow Creek three-star wide receiver Aden Starling revealed a commitment to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs in December, but it isn't stopping Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels from turning up the heat.

Starling checks in as a Top-100 pass-catcher in America where he backed off of a commitment to the Houston Cougars last fall prior to revealing a pledge to Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs shortly after.

The 6-foot, 162-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, and Arizona State Sun Devils, among others, across his prep career with schools now intensifying their pursuits following a strong 2025 campaign.

As a junior, Starling played in 11 games for Shadow Creek where he logged 31 receptions for 405 yards and seven touchdowns while leading the Sharks to an 8-4 in 2025.

Now, Golding and Co. are making their presence felt for the current Georgia commit amid a critical offseason with a myriad of Southeastern Conference programs taking notice.

Rivals' Sam Spiegelman took to social media on Friday stating the Ole Miss program is "making a run" at the highly-touted wide reciever out of the Lone Star State.

“I’m a winner and I love to compete and play with and against the best, so I felt like I needed to be at a place where I could really do that,” Starling told Rivals.

Now, Starling has locked in an official visit with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels where he will make his way to Oxford during the weekend of June 5-7 alongside a myriad of top targets, he revealed via social media.

Ole Miss is intensifying its pursuit for multiple dynamic pass-catchers with the Rebels targeting Starling as a priority in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle despite a verbal commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Now, as the offseason ramps up, Golding and Co. will push for the highly-touted pass-catcher with a myraid of Southeastern Conference programs - including Ole Miss - battlng for his pledge this offseason.

