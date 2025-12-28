Georgia Bulldogs Preparing For Healthy Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy Amid Injury Buzz

No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1, 7-1 SEC) will hit the road to New Orleans on New Year's Day for a College Football Playoff showdown against Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs at the Caesars Superdome.

In what will serve as this year's Sugar Bowl, Pete Golding and the Rebels will look to carry the program's momentum from a first-round win against Tulane against the Dawgs.

"They do a really good job on offense. Using multiple formations creating extra gaps. Do a good job really of running the football," Golding said this week. "The run sets up their play action. The quarterback has got experience and is playing at a really high level. Very accurate, makes really good decisions.

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy remains a hot topic heading into the matchup after suffering a shoulder injury against Tulane last weekend.

Lacy exited the game with the training staff where he remains limited in practice, but the Georgia Bulldogs are preparing for him to be healthy come New Year's Day in the Bayou State.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

“If he’s available, like I assume he will be, that’s gonna be a big part of the game,”Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann told reporters on Saturday.

“He’s forced the most missed tackles in the country,” Schumann added. “So I think, and in general, their offense, they have a lot of guys who make guys miss. But when you have a guy that forces, I believe, it said on the broadcast, the game the other day, we were able to watch it because of how the schedule worked, said his first missed tackle that he forced on that opening touchdown was his 100th forced missed tackle of the year, right?

"So we’re talking about somebody that can have a player unblocked, right? And it would make them miss. They’re just adding yards.”

Lacy was named a first team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America last week after a historic 2025 campaign as his rise continues in the Magnolia State.

The prestigious accolade became the sixth All-America honor for Lacy, who was also the first Doak Walker Award finalist in Ole Miss history.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Lacy has been a second-team honoree on other All-America teams released by the Associated Press, AFCA, The Sporting News, Walter Camp and Sports Info Solutions. Lacy has also been a first-team All-SEC running back for both the AP and the league coaches.

Now, all eyes are on his status for the College Football Playoff matchup where he was dressed out for the Rebels's Sunday practice in Oxford.

