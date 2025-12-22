Georgia's Kirby Smart Reveals Thoughts On Ole Miss Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss

No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1, 7-1 SEC) will hit the road to New Orleans for a Jan. 1 clash against the Georgia Bulldogs after locking in a spot for this year's Sugar Bowl after taking down Tulane on Saturday.

In what became Pete Golding's first win as the head coach of the Rebels, Ole Miss knocked off the Green Wave 41-10 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in front of a sold out crowd.

Now, Golding and Co. will look to carry momentum from Saturday's first-round College Football Playoff win over Tulane into the Jan. 1 battle against Georgia.

“They care about their preparation," Golding said. "They care about their plan. Are they getting developed? Are you increasing their value by coaching them really hard and holding them accountable? The head coaching piece is developing the staff, creating the culture, all those things that are offseason, summer-based.

"By this point in the season, the thing’s running the way it should. Like, you just got to keep it on the tracks. There’s some things that we can add to it based on experiences that we’ve had and getting a feel of the team."

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart addressed the media on Monday morning where he evaluated the Ole Miss offense and what Trinidad Chambliss forces opposing defenses to do.

Smart had one word to describe the Ole Miss signal-caller: Elite.

"The offensive coordinator and the staff are still elite. [Trinidad Chambliss] is elite," Smart said on Monday.

Chambliss is coming off of a strong College Football Playoff debut against the Tulane Green Wave after compiling over 300 yards of offense and three touchdowns.

Now, another true test is inching closer with the Rebels and Bulldogs set to meet once again this season with a College Football Playoff semifinal berth on the line for both programs.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

“I think kinda when [Chambliss] first got here, you’re talking about a guy that won a National Championship at a different level and was the Player of the Year at that level who came in to a backup from the jump,” Golding said.

“How he handled that … you never heard him talking or complaining or anything like that. I feel like he came in and went to work and accepted the role of where he was at during that time.

"Then he just took it to, ‘Hey, I’m going to grind and work and when my opportunity comes, I’m going to be ready’. I think that’s the message for our whole team.”

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: