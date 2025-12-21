Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs Early Prediction Revealed By ESPN FPI Model

No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1, 7-1 SEC) will hit the road to the Bayou State in 11 days for a College Football Playoff matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars SuperDome.

In what will serve as this year's Sugar Bowl showdown in New Orleans, the stage is set for a rematch between the Rebels and Bulldogs where Kirby Smart's crew got the best of Ole Miss during the regular season.

Now, Pete Golding and Co. will look to carry momentum from Saturday's first-round College Football Playoff win over Tulane into the Jan. 1 battle against Georgia.

“They care about their preparation. They care about their plan. Are they getting developed? Are you increasing their value by coaching them really hard and holding them accountable? The head coaching piece is developing the staff, creating the culture, all those things that are offseason, summer-based.

"By this point in the season, the thing’s running the way it should. Like, you just got to keep it on the tracks. There’s some things that we can add to it based on experiences that we’ve had and getting a feel of the team."

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Now, the ESPN Football Power Index has revealed an early prediction in what is expected to be a thrilling SEC clash with an opportunity to reach the College Football Playoff semifinals on the line.

The Game Information: Sugar Bowl Matchup

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. CT

Venue: Caesars SuperDome

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Georgia Bulldogs Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Odds, Spread and Total: Sugar Bowl Showdown

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +6.5 (-104)

Georgia: -6.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +210

Georgia: -260

Total

Over 55.5 (-105)

Under 55.5 (-115)

The Ole Miss Rebels currently come in as 6.5-point underdogs heading into the Sugar Bowl clash against Smart and Co. at the Caesars SuperDome.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 55.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Bulldogs following a strong College Football Playoff debut on Saturday.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Quarterfinals:

No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 9 Alabama | 4 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Miami | 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 31

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Ole Miss | 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon | Noon ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: