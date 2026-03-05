NCAA To Appeal Ole Miss Football Trinidad Chambliss Injunction in Historic Move

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss received a preliminary injunction against the NCAA on Feb. 12, making him eligible for the 2026 season until the lawsuit is fully litigated, but a new twist occurred on Thursday.

The NCAA has now filed an appeal of that preliminary injunction in the Mississippi State Supreme Court in an attempt to deem Chambliss ineligible for the 2026 season.

According to ESPN, the organization plans to fight the initial ruling in belief that “all participants play by the same rules.”

Chambliss' attorney Tom Mars quickly released a statement to ESPN where he referenced a prior NCAA case as he now looks to fight once again for the Ole Miss Rebels signal-caller.

“Everyone remembers when the NCAA famously appealed to the Supreme Court in the Alston case and got their teeth knocked out by Justice Kavanaugh,” Mars said. “I expect the NCAA to be spitting chiclets in this appeal as well.”

NEWS: The NCAA is appealing the Trinidad Chambliss preliminary injunction, which granted him eligibility for the 2026 season. In a 658-page filing to the Mississippi State Supreme Court today, the NCAA is asking the court to overrule the injunction and expedite the ruling. pic.twitter.com/oWiqEQU7bj — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 5, 2026

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the NCAA is petitioning the court for "interlocutory review of the trial court’s order" on Trinidad Chambliss:

“If courts can intervene in NCAA eligibility decisions to provide special treatment to favored athletes then the NCAA’s ability to ensure fair athletic competition in which all participants play by the same rules will depend upon the whims of trial courts throughout the country.”

Chambliss was granted a preliminary injunction on Feb. 12 after earning a win at a Mississippi courthuse with Judge Robert Whitwell providing the ruling.

After over seven hours in a Calhoun County courthouse in Pittsboro (Miss.), Whitwell granted injunction to Chambliss which paved the way for him to suit up for the Rebels in 2026.

This is the heart of the NCAA filing today. They claim NCAA members and athletes "will be irreparably harmed." https://t.co/iqjWguA5rO pic.twitter.com/GrrxUg0Pe5 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 5, 2026

Chambliss finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2025 after leading the Rebels to the College Football Playoff semifinals where he totaled 30 touchdowns; surging as one of the top signal-callers in America.

The Ole Miss quarterback would be one of the top returning players in college football after throwing 3,927 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2025, while adding 520 rushing yards and eight scores, fueling the Rebels' College Football Playoff run.

