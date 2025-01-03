HALFTIME RECAP: Ole Miss Holds Large Lead Over Duke in Gator Bowl
Ole Miss and Duke took the field tonight in the Gator Bowl, with the Rebels holding a 17-point lead going into intermission.
For the Rebels, Jaxson Dart has completed 22 passes out of 29 attempts for 250 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Ulysses Bentley IV carried the ball 10 times for 37 yards and a touchdown, and Cayden Lee leads Ole Miss in receiving with seven catches for 45 yards. Dae'Quan Wright and Antwane "Juice" Wells both have receiving touchdowns .
For the Blue Devils, Henry Belin IV has completed 11 passes out of 21 attempts for 114 yards and a touchdown. Que'Sean Brown hauled in three receptions for 41 yards, and Javon Harvey brought in one reception for 16 yards and a touchdown.
The Rebels have been firing on all cylinders and will look for both sides of the ball to continue to dominate in the second half. The Rebel offense has amassed 340 yards of offense, and the defense has held the Blue Devils to just 130. Continuing on that momentum will be crucial for the Rebels to come away with a bowl win and back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since 1959 & 1960.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin voiced his approval of his team's first half performance on the ESPN broadcast as he entered the locker room.
"I think Jaxson's played really well," Kiffin said. "I thought our defense played really well, outside of the one series. Proud of how we started in kind of a dead environment, and our guys responded really well to the challenge. We've got a lot left to play here and need to come out really physical in the second half."
You can follow along with in-game updates here.