In-Game Updates: Ole Miss Football vs. Duke in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
The Ole Miss Rebels fell short of the College Football Playoff this season, but they still have a chance to conclude their campaign on a high note by earning a 10th win in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Thursday against the Duke Blue Devils.
Both Ole Miss and Duke enter this game with overall records of 9-3 and 5-3 in their conference, but one key difference between the two squads comes in the form of current roster makeup. The Rebels have very few opt outs for this game, but Duke has seen some key players depart the program through the transfer portal since the regular season concluded, including quarterback Maalik Murphy.
Should the Rebels gain their 10th win on Thursday, it would be the first time they have had three double-digit-win seasons in a four-year span since 1959, 1960 and 1962 under coach Johnny Vaught.
Kickoff in Thursday's Gator Bowl has been pushed back to 7:05 CT/8:05 ET due to the rescheduling of the Allstate Sugar Bowl to Thursday following Wednesday's tragic events in New Orleans. Once the Rebels and Blue Devils get underway in Jacksonville, this article will serve as an in-game updates piece that updates throughout the night.
PREGAME
Ole Miss announced its uniform plans for this game last week, opting to go with powder blue helmets, red jerseys and white pants in Jacksonville. You can view the uniform lineup below.
Duke is countering with black helmets, white jerseys and black pants on Thursday night.