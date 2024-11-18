Has Ole Miss Football's Defense Exceeded Lane Kiffin's Expectations in 2024?
The Ole Miss Rebels' defense has been a strength of coach Lane Kiffin's team in 2024, but it wasn't that long ago that the unit was a liability to success in Oxford.
Kiffin went out and sought defensive talent in the transfer portal during the offseason, and that strategy has paid off, especially up front. The Rebels' 103 tackles for loss as a team is the most in the FBS. Pittsburgh is in second place with 87.
On Monday, Kiffin was asked if his defensive roster had "exceeded his expectations" in the 2024 season. Despite assembling these pieces to be dominant on the field, the coach had to say yes.
"Yeah, and that's hard to do. I usually have pretty high expectations," Kiffin said. "What they've been able to do creating negative plays, to be where they are in tackles for loss, far and above everybody else in the country. It's really been amazing, but we're not done yet."
Ole Miss still has two games left to play in the regular season, games that it has to win if it hopes to reach the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. If the Rebels are able to achieve that feat, a large amount of the credit will go to the defense.
That's a strange statement to make for a team led by an offensive mind like Kiffin, but it's true.
Leading the way for the Rebels has been transfer linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr. His 74 total tackles lead the team, and he has also contributed 10 TFLs and 2.5 sacks through 10 games played. His efforts have been enough to earn him the top grade among Power Four linebackers this season, according to Pro Football Focus.
“I think Pooh makes me better,” linebacker TJ Dottery said following Ole Miss' win over Georgia. “The tenacity he brings, I have no choice but to match it.”
That tenacity seems to have been contagious across the Rebels defense, and it will need to continue spreading if Ole Miss hopes to reach the CFP.
The Rebels will return to action on Saturday when they take on the Florida Gators in Gainesville. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ABC.