Highlights: What is Ole Miss Football Getting in Princewill Umanmielen?
The Ole Miss Rebels have hauled in some impressive pieces out of the transfer portal so far in December, and one of the headliners is edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen.
Umanmielen's older brother Princely is currently a star on the Ole Miss football team, and his opinion of the program could have helped lure the younger member of the family to make his new home in Oxford.
When Umanmielen committed to Ole Miss out of the portal on Saturday night, what expectation should that give Rebel fans for the years ahead? Let's take a look at some of the young edge rusher's highlights.
For starters, Umanmielen has been a Husker for two years, but he has been showing flashes of his talent since he was a freshman. He has solid speed and some moves in the pass rush game that can really disrupt an offense as shown below.
It's not just the speed, however. His quickness paired with some pretty impressive strength makes him difficult for offensive fronts to handle, and here, you can see him work his way through a blocker and pick up his first career sack.
Finally, this video may be the most impressive. Umanmielen drops back into coverage and uses his closing speed to bring down a receiver in the flats for a loss. His ability to do work between the tackles as well as close in on skill players will make him a valuable asset in Pete Golding's defense next season, especially paired with Suntarine Perkins on the edge.
"In that defense, everybody saw the tackle which was a big-time play because that's a skilled athlete in the open field, but what people didn't see was that he took a slant away," Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White said of the play above.
"He dropped so in the first window, the quarterback looks to throw the slant, and he's sitting there in the window which made him check it down and made [Umanmielen] run out there and go tackle that athlete in open space. As he continues to develop, he does things like that on the field, that's why he's out there running around as a true freshman."
Over his two years at Nebraska, Umanmielen has registered 35 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He will likely help the Rebels recover from the loss of his brother to the professional ranks this offseason.
