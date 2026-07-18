Trinidad Chambliss Hosts First Youth Football Camp Ahead of SEC Media Days

OXFORD | In temperatures steadily around 90 degrees, star Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss spent Saturday morning hosting his first youth football camp with FlexWork Sports in Oxford. It will likely mark the first of many to come.

The Rebels’ second-year signal-caller worked with every group that attended, playing quarterback for both teams in a two-hand touch game. Chambliss also snapped photos with the majority of campers, many of whom greeted him with ‘Island Time’ cheers and high five requests.

Roughly 350 kids from elementary and high school participated at Chambliss’ camp held at Oxford Middle School.

What Trinidad Chambliss Told Us About Youth Camp

“It was great to see all the kids be out there and have fun. Me interacting with them and seeing how happy they were and the big smiles on their faces. That’s what it’s worth,” Chambliss told Ole Miss On SI. “I appreciate all the parents and families that brought their kids out there. Trusting me and FlexWork for them to have fun today.”

Around this time last year, Chambliss had just arrived in Oxford as a spring transfer and was preparing to go through the 2025 season as a backup in his final year of college football.

Nonetheless, less than a year later Chambliss has grown into one of the most recognized and well-known Rebels ever. The expectations for Ole Miss football in 2026 with Chambliss under center are completely different than what they were going into last fall.

“I didn’t really envision all of this, but man it’s just been an awesome journey,” Trinidad’s father, Trent said. “Just seeing him focus on making a plan and being committed to it…He put himself in a position where he was able to take advantage of the opportunity. I’m just so proud of him and just hope that he continues to do great things and be a great leader and a great teammate.

Throughout the duration of Saturday’s camp, Trent was stationed at a table where he would interact with campers between drills and encourage them to take pictures with three of Trinidad’s Division II national championship rings earned from his time at Ferris State.

“It’s turned out simply amazing. Just so grateful for the support here in Oxford and beyond, even in West Michigan and in the midwest. It’s just been amazing,” Trent reiterated. “Today was just awesome. I think we were close to about 350 kids that showed up. Parents out here in this hot heat and kids having a ball. It’s just so nice to put smiles on people’s faces and being able to enjoy the moment.”

Chambliss will have another first experience in just a matter of days, as he will be among the contingent of Rebels heading over to Tampa Bay, Florida for SEC Media Days. Ole Miss is set to take the podium Wednesday, July 22.

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