How Far Has Jaxson Dart Fallen in Betting Odds For Heisman Trophy?
Coming into the season, Jaxson Dart and the Ole Miss Rebels had some major goals in mind. While still attainable, the odds are not in their favor.
Dart had the highest of expectations in the preseason and early portions of the campaign, holding some strong betting odds to bring the Heisman Trophy to Oxford.
After the first four weeks of the season, Dart was placed at +700 odds behind only Cam Ward of Miami who is still the current leader. Since then, Dart has fallen to +5000 in just four weeks, placing him in 10th place, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
In that four-week span, Dart has experienced two crushing losses, first at home, when Ole Miss lost on a missed field goal that would have forced overtime against Kentucky. Just two weeks later, Dart and the Rebels lost in overtime to LSU where they only trailed as the game ended after regulation.
While Dart's odds of brining home the Heisman may have slimmed, the ability to make the College Football Playoff is still on the table. Despite falling to No. 18 in the AP Poll, the Rebels still have a strong schedule ahead, and Dart has stayed as a vocal leader in the locker room and with the media.
"We gotta win out, no other option" Jaxson Dart said after the loss to LSU.
Dart and the rest of the Rebels prepare for a tough matchup against Oklahoma this week on extended rest from the bye week on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN.
