Ole Miss Football Target Exploding on Recruiting Trail With Florida, Alabama Offers

Birmingham (Ala.) safety CJ Craig-James has exploded on the recruiting trail this offseason with a myriad of Southeastern Conference programs extending offers his way amid a meteoric rise.

Craig-James has flown under-the-radar across his first two seasons of high school football, but as the Alabama native gears up for his junior campaign, he's quickly seen his recruitment pick up.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has now earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, Florida Gators, Kentucky Wildcats, Texas A&M Aggies, and Colorado Buffaloes, among several others, across the last few weeks.

Ole Miss and Oregon quickly dished out offers last Wednesday with Kentucky and Texas A&M following amid a significant day in Craig-James' process.

From there, new scholarships rolled in from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, and Alabama Crimson Tide.

Once the hometown Crimson Tide dished out an offer, Kalen DeBoer and Co. got Craig-James down to campus immediately for a Spring Camp practice.

The coveted defensive back has also locked in a spring visit schedule with multiple unofficial trips locked in, according to his social media:

- Vanderbilt Commodores: March 14

- Mississippi State Bulldogs: March 24

- Vanderbilt Commodores: March 26

- Florida Gators: March 28

- South Carolina Gamecocks: April 4

- Georgia Bulldogs: April 11

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: April 12

For the Ole Miss Rebels, Pete Golding and Co. will now look to get the coveted defender to Oxford this offseason as he prepares to check-in with multiple SEC schools - including two trips to see Vanderbilt this month.

Craig-James has become one of the most popular names on the market in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with Ole Miss keeping tabs on multiple defensive weapons in the rising-junior class.

The New Offer: S Drake Coellner

Carmel (Ind.) safety Drake Coellner has seen his recruitment explode this offseason with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels keeping tabs on the fast-rising defensive back.

Coellner has seen his recruitment go national with a myriad of new offers and interest coming his way amid a strong offseason stretch - locking in visits to programs this spring.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma Sooners, and Michigan State Spartans, among several others, this offseason.

Coellner has seen schools keep close tabs following a strong sophomore campaign in 2025 after logging 72 total tackles, 42 solo tackles, four interceptions, eight pass breakups, and three total touchdowns.

From there, the offers started rolling in with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels among the most recent programs to extend an offer his way.

