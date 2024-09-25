UPDATED Heisman Odds: Where is Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart?
The Ole Miss Rebels have enjoyed a hot start to the 2024 season, and quarterback Jaxson Dart is a big reason why.
Dart's 1,554 passing yards and 12 touchdowns have led the Rebels to a No. 5 ranking in this week's Coaches Poll and a No. 6 mark in the AP Top 25. Ole Miss is 4-0 after taking down its non-conference opponents by a combined score of 220-22, and it is looking to keep that momentum going when the Kentucky Wildcats roll into Oxford on Saturday.
But what about Dart? Could he be in the running for some personal accolades this season?
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, he certainly is.
Dart is currently listed with the second-best odds nationally to win the Heisman Trophy this season behind Miami quarterback Cam Ward (+350). Dart's +500 odds are better than those of Alabama's Jalen Milroe (+750), Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava (+1000), Oregon's Dillon Gabriel (+1200) and Texas' Quinn Ewers (+1400).
Ole Miss has never had a player win the Heisman, but it has had a player finish in the Top 5 of Heisman voting on five occasions. Charlie Conerly finished fourth for the honor in 1947, and Jake Gibbs was third in 1960. The other three times have come from a player with the Manning last name as Archie finished fourth (1969) and third (1970), and his youngest son Eli finished third in 2003.
Dart's primary focus this year isn't winning the Heisman or even getting to New York for the ceremony, however. He wants to lead the Rebels to the new 12-team College Football Playoff and compete for a national championship, but if he puts up elite numbers along the way, the Heisman talk will only grow louder in Oxford.
His next chance to put up big numbers comes on Saturday against Kentucky in an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on ABC.