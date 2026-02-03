Ole Miss Football's Quarterback Room Receives Impressive Prediction Amid Major Run

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a chaotic offseason in Oxford with the program dominating the NCAA Transfer Portal with the No. 2 rated class in America.

Once the offseason rolled around, Golding and Co. hit the ground running in order to reload the roster following a historic 2025 campaign for the program in Oxford with over two dozen signees via the free agent market.

But the Rebels coaching staff also flourished when it came to roster retention with multiple key components set to return in 2026 - namely All-American running back Kewan Lacy and Trinidad Chambliss as he awaits his eligibility status.

Ole Miss made sure the program had a backup plan at quarterback as Chambliss fights for an extra season of collegiate eligibility with the decision now placing the Rebels in rare territory.

CBS Sports recently weighed in on the program's with the most depth at the signal-caller spot. What did the outlet have to say about Ole Miss with a potential one-two punch of Chambliss and Knight?

"Ole Miss enters 2026 with some uncertainty in the quarterback room. Senior Trinidad Chambliss had a deal to return under Pete Golding, but the NCAA denied his sixth-year waiver; a preliminary injunction hearing is scheduled for Feb. 12 that could ultimately determine the Rebels' starter," CBS Sports wrote.

"Chambliss would be one of the top returning players in college football after throwing 3,927 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2025, while adding 520 rushing yards and eight scores, fueling the Rebels' College Football Playoff run.

"With Chambliss' future unresolved, Ole Miss played the insurance route and added former blue-chip recruit Deuce Knight as a transfer from Auburn. He made one start against FCS Mercer as a true freshman in 2025, completing 15 of 20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 162 yards and four additional scores on the ground.

"Knight gives the Rebels a high-upside option if Chambliss is unable to return -- and a strong developmental piece even if he does."

Ole Miss flaunts an embarrassment of riches under center with the program sitting alongside the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Houston Cougars, and Texas Longhorns, among others, as schools with the deepest quarterback rooms in 2026.

Now, all focus remains on Chambliss as he awaits the results of his waiver as his camp fights for an additional season of eligibility.

