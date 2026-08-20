How Many Ole MIss Opponents Are Ranked in the First AP Top 25 Poll?

Ole Miss enters 2026 as a true playoff contender with national championship aspirations.

The Rebels went on a nice run to the College Football Playoff semifinal last season, beating rival Georgia in the process. After keeping Trinidad Chambliss, Kewan Lacy, Suntarine Perkins, and several other key contributors, Ole Miss has their eyes on repeating that success.

But before jumping to the 2026 College Football Playoff, the Rebels will have to perform during the regular season. With six different teams ranked in the AP Top 25 preseason poll, Ole Miss will have its hands full if it wants to reach new heights.

24. Lousiville, September Sixth

The Rebels will open up their season opener against Louisville at a neutral site in Nashville.

2026 marks the first time since 2017 that Louisville has been ranked in the AP Top 25 preseason poll, providing a true test for Ole Miss in week one.

If the Rebels can win in Nashville, it will set the tone for a potential Playoff résumé that already has five more ranked matchups ahead.

11. LSU, September 19th

Ole Miss will take on LSU for their former coach's return to Oxford for the first time.

The storyline sets up one of the biggest matchups of the year, with College GameDay traveling to set up shop for this game.

If the Rebels can take down the Tigers, it will be a program changer, and Ole Miss could ride the momentum through the rest of their ranked matchups.

25. Missouri, October 17th

The Rebels will take on Missouri in Oxford almost an entire month after their potential previous ranked matchup.

While Missouri holds the lowest ranking out of the six other teams, but if the Tigers can hold onto this ranking, it will be another résumé builder for Ole Miss.

The Missouri matchup could be a potential trap game for Ole Miss if not taken seriously.

5. Texas, October 24

The Rebels will travel to Austin to take on Texas in arguably one of their biggest tests of the year.

The Longhorns are the second top-five opponent on Ole Miss' slate, part of what makes this schedule one of the toughest in the country.

Ole Miss will take on another ranked team in two weeks from this matchup; a win over Texas will start playoff conversations.

3. Georgia, November Seventh

The Rebels will take on Georgia in their highest-ranked matchup of the year at home.

Playing the Bulldogs at home gives Ole Miss a great opportunity to capture a win against a possible top-three team in the country.

A positive result against Georgia will shape national perception of the Rebels' ceiling more than any other game on the schedule.

10. Oklahoma, November 14th

Ole Miss will travel to Norman in another potential top 10 matchup against Oklahoma.

Last season, the Sooners fell to the Rebels at home, which led to Ole Miss' climb to No. 8 in the poll, creating a revenge storyline for this matchup.

The Rebels will enter a road environment against a ranked SEC opponent, one of the trickiest road tests Ole Miss has on the schedule.

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