How to Watch and Start Time: Ole Miss Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 3
No. 17 Ole Miss will return to Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Week 3 for an SEC matchup against Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will enter the matchup 1-0 in Southeastern Conference play after taking down the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 2 with Ole Miss' shot-caller reflecting on the win early this week.
"There were a lot of similar feelings in that game, just from the standpoint of the score. We have it and we’re up a score but have a chance to extend it to two," Kiffin said.
"Last year in the game didn’t do that. Really the same thing in the LSU game — had the ball ahead and could have put it away and didn’t and allowed them to go score just like Kentucky. That was really good for that to happen.
"All three phases did something there. The defense stopped them twice there and the offense had the long drive and got the field goal to put it two scores and the special teams made the kick. That was really good. It’s really good early-season adversity to have and be down 10-0 on the road and come back and win was really great.
"Actually thinking back to our first win here, we were down two scores at Kentucky and also came back and won. Little bit of that came back, too."
Now, it's all focus on the Arkansas Razorbacks with game day less than 24 hours away as Ole Miss looks to remain unbeaten in 2025.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 2-0
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 3 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -6.5 (-112)
- Arkansas: +6.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -245
- Arkansas: +200
Total
- Over 62.5 (-110)
- Under 62.5 (-110)
Lane Kiffin's Take: Competitive Team Heading to Oxford
“Very competitive team coming in that’s got a lot of really good players and obviously the most important thing for a good team is a quarterback and they’ve got a really special one that’s really good and really a problem," Kiffin said on Wednesday.
“So, we’re going to have our hands full with a defense that plays extremely hard and really, outside of our game for the most part, really held people down last year.”
