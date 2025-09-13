How to Watch: Ole Miss Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in Critical SEC Showdown
No. 17 Ole Miss will square off against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 3 with Lane Kiffin and Co. eyeing a 3-0 start to the 2025 season.
After back-to-back wins to open the season over the Georgia State Panthers and Kentucky Wildcats, Kiffin and the Rebels will look to carry the momentum into the program's third game of the year.
Ole Miss will return to Vaught Hemingway Stadium with all eyes on a challenging foe with the Razorbacks coming to Oxford.
“Really challenging week playing against Arkansas preparing for them. Really good team with dynamic offense and really dynamic quarterback, you know, one of the top offenses statistically in the country in run and pass so these guys present a lot of challenge," Kiffin said this week.
"Coach Petrino’s done a great job there. Even our game last year they did as well as anybody offensively against us in moving the ball and different things.
"On defense, prior to last year we had some tough games against them. We’re gonna have to prepare really well and play our best game of the year."
A look into the Week 3 game information and the quarterback change in Oxford as Austin Simmons deals with an ankle injury.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 2-0
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-0
New Starting Signal-Caller for Ole Miss?
Ole Miss is expected to start Ferris State transfer quarterback Trinidad Chambliss in Week 3 against the Arkansas Razorbacks, according to On3 Sports.
Chambliss, one of the top signal-callers at the Division II level, joined Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss program during the offseason after a standout season in 2024.
With Rebels starting signal-caller Austin Simmons battling an ankle injury suffered in Week 2 at Kentucky, the current expectation is that Chambliss will get the nod.
The 6-foot, 200-pounder was a second-team All-American in 2024 after tossing for 2,925 yards and 26 touchdowns, but his dual-threat ability stole the show.
Chambliss also rushed for 1,019 yards and 25 touchdowns after logging 50-plus total touchdowns on the season.
The Buzz: Austin Simmons Still Dressing Out
Chambliss is expected to get the start on Saturday night in Oxford, but redshirt-sophomore Austin Simmons is still set to dress out, according to reports.
As he nurses an ankle injury, pregame warmups will determine the meaningful reps he takes in Week 3.
“He’s tough, man,” . “He’s tough. Like, he’s so mature for his age. You’ve seen him go in and strike out, what, the third pick of the draft in baseball as a freshman? This guy going in Georgia, play the way that he did. He’s built different that way.
“I wish I would have protected him better early and more efficiency early.”
Ole Miss and Arkansas will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN with all eyes set to be on the Southeastern Conference clash.
