How to Watch Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs in a Top-10 SEC Showdown

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will take on the Bulldogs in Athens, all eyes on the Top-10 matchup in the Peach State.

Zack Nagy

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during a time out during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during a time out during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In a matchup that has generated significant buzz, No. 5 Ole Miss will square off against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium for a Top-10 SEC showdown in Week 8.

Lane Kiffin and Co. enter the clash with an unbeaten record, but the competition-level will rise once again in the Peach State against Kirby Smart's crew.

"We’ve done some good things here as a program. But there’s another step," Kiffin said this week. "Can you go beat an elite program like we were able to do last year in Georgia but now do it at their place? It’s a great opportunity to have.

"We’re going to have to stay really focused. Heard Kirby talking about the noise and how it needed to be the loudest the stadium’s ever been. I’m sure it will be. But both [teams] have to play in the noise. They actually verbally communicate more on defense than we do on offense. Rare game like that.

"The noise is not the biggest factor at all in the game. It’ll be blocking, tackling, catching, throwing and taking care of the football."

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

With kickoff inching closer in Athens, a look into the best ways to watch and stream the Top-10 Southeastern Conference matchup.

The Game Information: Week 8 Edition

Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Georgia Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 2:40 p.m. CT
Venue: Sanford Stadium - Athens (Ga.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-0 (3-0 SEC)
Georgia Bulldogs: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Lane Kiffin's Take: Opportunity Awaits in Athens

"I think our guys are really excited for this opportunity. This isn’t coach-speak, it’s facts, this is the elite program in college football with the top coach [Kirby Smart] in college football," Kiffin said.

"Continues to win at an unbelievable rate, especially nowadays with how challenging it is with our conference and NIL. Shoot, the last five years they’re 28-1 at home with their last loss just coming to Alabama and 51-3 overall. Two Alabama regular-season losses and then our Ole Miss game [last year]."

Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

