How to Watch: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia State Panthers in Week 1 Showdown
No. 21 Ole Miss is set to take the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium for a Week 1 clash against the Georgia State Panthers to open the 2025 season.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will roll out redshirt-sophomore Austin Simmons as the program's starting quarterback as the "new era" of Rebels football begins following Jaxson Dart's time in Oxford.
For Simmons, the Sunshine State native has seen tremendous growth in his game across the last few months after taking QB1 reps for the Rebels.
“I’d definitely say I grew to be a better overall leader on and off the field,” Simmons said. “Just doing those minor corrections on the field when we hit adversity," Simmon said this week.
"I definitely see a lot of progression over time. Definitely managing the offense, driving down the field. Dealing with certain plays that would hold up the tempo. But, it’s been good overall.”
Now, all eyes are on the Rebels ahead of their Week 1 clash against Georgia State with a new-look roster set to take the field.
A look into the game information and Kiffin's take on his new signal-caller.
Georgia State vs. Ole Miss How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025
- Game Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
- Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Georgia State Record: 0-0
- Ole Miss Record: 0-0
Georgia State vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Georgia State +35.5 (-110)
- Ole Miss -35.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Georgia State (N/A)
- Ole Miss (N/A)
Total
- Over 60.5 (-110)
- Under 60.5 (-110)
Lane Kiffin's Take: Simmons Ready for the Moment
“I think Austin’s done a really good job,” Kiffin said on Monday. “He had a really good Saturday night [scrimmage] and performing really well.
"We’re going to continue to emphasize, one of the things why we’ve had a really good record and performed really well is not just the offensive stats and all the most passing yards and all that.
"It’s been taking care of the football at that position and doing a really good job of that.”
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.