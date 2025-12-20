How to Watch Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in the College Football Playoff
In this story:
No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will take the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday for a College Football Playoff showdown against the Tulane Green Wave in front of a sold out crowd.
In what will be Pete Golding's debut as the head coach of the Rebels, Ole Miss will look to make a statement in the first-round against a Jon Sumrall led Green Wave squad.
“We’re going to be locked in,” Golding said this week. “We’ve got to be focused. Turnovers are going to be critical. We neutralized that last time, but there were three critical fourth-down stops in that game that kind of swung the momentum of the game.
"Their two losses, they’re minus-eight in possessions gained. They do an unbelievable job of taking the football away.”
Now, with kickoff inching closer, all eyes will be on the Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in the program's College Football Playoff debut.
The Game Information: College Football Playoff
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
TV Channel: TNT
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)
Tulane Green Wave Record: 11-2 (7-1 AAC)
First-Round Games:
No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Oregon | 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 20
No. 11 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss | 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Dec. 20
No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M | Noon ET, Saturday, Dec. 20
No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma | 8 p.m. ET, Friday, Dec. 19
Quarterfinals:
No. 1 Indiana vs. winner of No. 8 Oklahoma/No. 9 Alabama | 4 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1
No. 2 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami | 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 31
No. 3 Georgia vs. winner of No. 6 Ole Miss/No. 11 Tulane | 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1
No. 4 Texas Tech vs. winner of No. 5 Oregon/No. 12 James Madison | Noon ET, Thursday, Jan. 1
