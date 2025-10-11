The Grove Report

How to Watch: Ole Miss Football vs. Washington State Cougars in Week 7 Matchup

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels return to action, stage set for a clash against the Washington State Cougars.

Zack Nagy

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19.
Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels return to action on Saturday for a non-conference clash against the Washington State Cougats with an opportunity to remain unbeaten in 2025.

After five consecutive victories to open the season, Lane Kiffin and Co. navigated an open date in Week 6 to hit the recovery tables.

Now, with the bye week in the rearview mirror, the Rebels are dialed in for a matchup against a fiery Washington State squad.

"Well, obviously really excited about the opportunity to go down to Oxford and compete," Cougars head coach Jimmy Rogers said.

"Our guys took the improvement week seriously and we had several practices where we felt like we got what we got out of it as far as putting our focus and then going out and really trying to accomplish the things that we need to improve. 

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

"Obviously taking on Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, this is a tall task. They’ve got a lot of really talented players on both sides of the football and in the return game on special teams. So, uh, we’ll have our work cut out for us.

The Game Information: Week 7 Edition

Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. Washington State Cougars
Kickoff Time: 11:45 a.m. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 5-0 (3-0 SEC)
Washington State Record: 3-2

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Odds, Spread and Total: Week 7 Edition

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • Ole Miss: -32.5 (-105)
  • Washington State: +32.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Ole Miss: N/A
  • Washington State: N/A

Total

  • Over 58.5 (-105)
  • Under 58.5 (-115)

Kiffin and Co. enter Saturday's non-conference clash as 32.5-point favorites against the Cougars with an opportunity to continue the program's red-hot start.

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Trinidad Chambliss.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Lane Kiffin's Take: The Trinidad Chambliss Show

"Our fan base loves these stories like this. Having a number of players before kind of with kids here, like [Caden] Prieskorn, and how much the community embraces the players here," Kiffin said this week.

"It’s really awesome, as they’re kind of your adopted kids coming in here. The Trinidad thing is a great story for all players at Division ll, Division lll, lower high schools, that feel like they’re not going to get looked at. Just keep preparing and playing really hard. You never know what’s going to happen.

"I think it’s funny the flags everywhere. I dropped Knox off at his buddy’s house and they have a big Trinidad flag in the house. Now they’ve got songs about the island and everything. So, it’s really awesome."

Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

