How to Watch: Ole Miss Football vs. Washington State Cougars in Week 7 Matchup
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels return to action on Saturday for a non-conference clash against the Washington State Cougats with an opportunity to remain unbeaten in 2025.
After five consecutive victories to open the season, Lane Kiffin and Co. navigated an open date in Week 6 to hit the recovery tables.
Now, with the bye week in the rearview mirror, the Rebels are dialed in for a matchup against a fiery Washington State squad.
"Well, obviously really excited about the opportunity to go down to Oxford and compete," Cougars head coach Jimmy Rogers said.
"Our guys took the improvement week seriously and we had several practices where we felt like we got what we got out of it as far as putting our focus and then going out and really trying to accomplish the things that we need to improve.
"Obviously taking on Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, this is a tall task. They’ve got a lot of really talented players on both sides of the football and in the return game on special teams. So, uh, we’ll have our work cut out for us.
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. Washington State Cougars
Kickoff Time: 11:45 a.m. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 5-0 (3-0 SEC)
Washington State Record: 3-2
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 7 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -32.5 (-105)
- Washington State: +32.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: N/A
- Washington State: N/A
Total
- Over 58.5 (-105)
- Under 58.5 (-115)
Kiffin and Co. enter Saturday's non-conference clash as 32.5-point favorites against the Cougars with an opportunity to continue the program's red-hot start.
Lane Kiffin's Take: The Trinidad Chambliss Show
"Our fan base loves these stories like this. Having a number of players before kind of with kids here, like [Caden] Prieskorn, and how much the community embraces the players here," Kiffin said this week.
"It’s really awesome, as they’re kind of your adopted kids coming in here. The Trinidad thing is a great story for all players at Division ll, Division lll, lower high schools, that feel like they’re not going to get looked at. Just keep preparing and playing really hard. You never know what’s going to happen.
"I think it’s funny the flags everywhere. I dropped Knox off at his buddy’s house and they have a big Trinidad flag in the house. Now they’ve got songs about the island and everything. So, it’s really awesome."
