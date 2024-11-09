In-Game Updates: Ole Miss Football Hosts Georgia in Key SEC Bout
OXFORD -- The hopes for reaching the College Football Playoff hang in the balance for the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday as they face a must-win game against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Ole Miss (7-2, 3-2 SEC) needs a win this weekend to stay in the hunt for a CFP berth, but the Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1 SEC) will present their stiffest test of the season to date. Georgia has established itself as a premier program in college football under coach Kirby Smart, and the Bulldogs took down the Rebels 52-17 in Athens a season ago.
Still, this is a new year with new teams, and Ole Miss' strategy in the transfer portal throughout the offseason was based on adding some strength and depth to its offensive and defensive fronts in order to compete against the likes of Georgia in the SEC. That strategy will be put to the test on Saturday.
Follow along below for in-game updates between the Rebels and Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
READ MORE: Final Score Predictions: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia
PREGAME
Ole Miss announced its uniform combination for this game on Thursday night, going with what has been dubbed the "Sugar Bowl uniforms" against Georgia. This combo debuted in the Sugar Bowl that concluded the 2021 season, a game the Rebels went on to lose to Baylor after starting quarterback Matt Corral went down with an injury in the first half.
The last time Ole Miss wore this uniform combination, it took down Arkansas 27-20 in Oxford last season. The Rebels released another look at these threads on Saturday in a social media post that you can view below.
As you can tell from the caption, rain is in the forecast today in Oxford, so that will be a factor to watch throughout the course of the game.
OL Jayden Williams, RB Matt Jones and WR Tre Harris are all listed as game-time decisions on the final injury report released before kickoff.